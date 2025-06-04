news
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 Adds UI Improvements, New Translations, and Bugfixes
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 updates the OS Customisation panel with regex support to match SSH public keys and removes the ‘Show password’ checkbox, disables Wayland support for the AppImage bundle, hides system drives in the destination pop-up on Linux systems, and adds support for more archive formats via the libarchive library.
The new Raspberry Pi Imager release also improves the performance of download and extract operations, adds support for filtering system drives by user choice, splits the main UI into multiple component files, and adds support for the latest Qt 6.9 open-source application framework for the UI.