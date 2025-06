news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2025



Quoting: Canonical Dropping Bazaar Support from Launchpad - OMG! Ubuntu —

Like GitHub, Launchpad lets anyone sign up and create a repo, then connect from the command-line to push code to it, handle merges, branch, fork, etc. Using ‘recipes’, code in bzr repos can be turned into DEBs, PPAs and Snaps.

But the future of Bazaar on Launchpad (Breezy is a Bazaar fork, for those interested) is at a dead-end.