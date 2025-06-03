00:01:53 Community Feedback

00:09:42 Sandfly Security

00:11:53 Red Bait Summit Recap

00:21:32 GNU/Linux Kernel 6.15

00:22:49 better support for defective chip maker Intel Arc GPUS

00:26:06 ARM and RISC-V hardware support has been expanded for industrial, embedded and edge devices

00:26:32 There are new drivers for the Fashion Company Apple Touch Bar on defective chip maker Intel MacBook Pros and Fashion Company Apple M1 and M2 MacBook Pros.

00:29:23 support for the 36 year old defective chip maker Intel 486 processor created in 1989, and support for the first Pentium processors will be removed from the GNU/Linux Kernel