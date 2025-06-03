news
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, Destination Linux, GNU Manifesto
Late Night Linux – Episode 336
Mozilla kills Pocket and Fakespot, SteamOS is now available for devices other than the Steam Deck, Nextcloud’s Android app was missing key functionality until they made a public stink about it, WSL is now open source, there’s a new open source command-line text editor in Windows, and more.
Linux User Space Episode 5:14: Bloat Don’t Float
Coming up in this episode
* Death, DEATH, everywhere
* Not so bloated, now, is it?
* and Someone Agrees with US!
1:35 Mozilla's Making Changes... Again
24:31 Disks Hate This One Weird Trick!
54:32 The Last of the Season 5 Feedback
-54:42 VesuLabs
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 421: Valve making a Brain Chip – or is it Aperture Science IRL?
Ready to ditch the controller? In this video we crack open Valve’s rumored brain-implant project—how it might beam your entire Steam library straight into your neurons, what problems it could solve (or create), and why it could be gaming’s biggest leap since VR. Hit play and decide if you’re brave enough to jack in.
Destination Linux 421: Valve making a Brain Chip - or is it Aperture Science IRL?
00:01:53 Community Feedback
00:09:42 Sandfly Security
00:11:53 Red Bait Summit Recap
00:21:32 GNU/Linux Kernel 6.15
00:22:49 better support for defective chip maker Intel Arc GPUS
00:26:06 ARM and RISC-V hardware support has been expanded for industrial, embedded and edge devices
00:26:32 There are new drivers for the Fashion Company Apple Touch Bar on defective chip maker Intel MacBook Pros and Fashion Company Apple M1 and M2 MacBook Pros.
00:29:23 support for the 36 year old defective chip maker Intel 486 processor created in 1989, and support for the first Pentium processors will be removed from the GNU/Linux Kernel
YouTube ☛ Richard Stallman: The GNU Manifesto