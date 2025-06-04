news
Flatpak and Red Hat Leftovers
LibreNews ☛ Flatpak is not perfect, but it's getting better
Flatpak is stable and widely used, but it still has some pain points when used in certain environments or for certain ends. However, most of those drawbacks are being worked on, and fixes are planned.
Red Hat ☛ Automate VM golden image management with OpenShift
Creating and distributing golden images of virtual machines across Red Hat OpenShift clusters is crucial for platform engineers aiming to standardize environments and optimize operational efficiency.
Red Hat ☛ Podman Hey Hi (AI) Lab and RamaLama unite for easier local AI
Working with Hey Hi (AI) models locally can be tricky. You often have to deal with many different software pieces and settings. Podman Hey Hi (AI) Lab and RamaLama are two projects that make running Hey Hi (AI) models on your own computer simple and straightforward.
Red Hat ☛ Structured outputs in vLLM: Guiding Hey Hi (AI) responses
As large language models are increasingly embedded into applications, the ability to control and structure their output is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. Whether you're parsing LLM responses in production pipelines, enforcing specific output schemas for downstream tooling, or just ensuring predictable formatting, vLLM's updated structured output feature delivers a robust solution for constraining model responses.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: F42 Elections Results
The Fedora GNU/Linux 42 election results are in! After one of our most hotly contested elections recently, we can now share the results. Thank you to all of our candidates, and congratulations to our newly elected members of Fedora Council, Fedora Mindshare, FESCo and EPEL Steering Committee.
Silicon Angle ☛ IBM's bets on open and interoperable Hey Hi (AI) agents
ZDNet ☛ How Red Hat just quietly, radically transformed enterprise server Linux
Long before Linux was introduced, I worked as a Unix system administrator. In those days, I downloaded the source code, unpacked the tarball archive it arrived in, compiled it, and installed it whenever I needed to update my system or install a new package. It was a real pain in the rump.
With the arrival of Unix System V Release 4 (SVR4) in 1989, things got better with the first package manager system: pkgadd, pkgrm, and pkginfo. Companies such as IBM, with its AIX Unix distribution and its System Management Interface Tool (SMIT), and Sun, with Solaris 2.0, released their own proprietary versions, and my sysadmin life got a lot easier.