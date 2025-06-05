Red Hat on Fedora Stretgy and Blacklisting in SELinux

As we head into Flock, It’s time again to talk about #strategy2028 — our high-level plan for the next few years.

Since it’s been a while since I’ve given an update, I’m going to start at the top. That way, If this is new to you, or if you’ve forgotten all about it, you don’t need to go sifting through history for a refresher. If you’ve been following along for a while, you may want to skip down to the “Process section”, or if you just want to get to the practical stuff, all the way down to “Right Now”.