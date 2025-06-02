news
Wine 10.9 Released
Wine 10.9
The Wine development release 10.9 is now available.
What's new in this release:
- Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.16.
- Initial support for generating Windows Runtime metadata in WIDL.
- Support for compiler-based exception handling with Clang.
- EGL library support available to all graphics drivers.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/10.x/wine-10.9.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.
You will find documentation here.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.
The Wine Project, a compatibility layer renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has officially released version 10.9 as the ninth maintenance update to the stable 10.x series.
The most eye-catching change is vkd3d 1.16, the Wine-maintained Direct3D-to-Vulkan translation layer. Version 1.16 ushers in initial support for DXIL shaders and early geometry-shader handling. Plus, the Wine team has added EGL library support for all graphics drivers.