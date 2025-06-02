Wine 10.9 Released

The Wine development release 10.9 is now available.

What's new in this release:

Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.16.

Initial support for generating Windows Runtime metadata in WIDL.

Support for compiler-based exception handling with Clang.

EGL library support available to all graphics drivers.

Various bug fixes.

The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/10.x/wine-10.9.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.

