Security and Windows TCO

Security Week ☛ Qualcomm Flags Exploitation of Adreno GPU Flaws, Urges OEMs to Patch Urgently
Chipmaker says there are indications from Surveillance Giant Google Threat Analysis Group that a trio of flaws “may be under limited, targeted exploitation.”
Security Week ☛ Counter Antivirus Service AVCheck Shut Down by Law Enforcement
Counter antivirus services such as AVCheck allow cybercriminals to test whether their malware is detected by antivirus products.
Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Linux security flaw gives hackers access to sensitive data [Ed: systemd is not Linux]
New vulnerabilities in Linux components apport and systemd-coredump could allow local attackers to access sensitive information. Qualys researchers identified two race conditions that could be used to read core dumps from privileged processes. However, Red Hat emphasizes the complexity of an actual exploit.
The New Stack ☛ WizOS: A New Enterprise Linux Built on Alpine’s Secure Foundation
The cloud security company, Wiz, is now in the Linux distribution business with its release of WizOS.
This is a hardened Linux distribution designed from the ground up for enterprise containers. It’s built on Alpine Linux‘s security and efficiency, but the company claims it has stricter security controls and does a better job of eliminating critical vulnerabilities. WizOS is now available in private preview for Wiz customers.
WizOS is engineered to address the persistent challenge of inherited vulnerabilities in container-based images. By adopting WizOS, enterprises can leverage a minimal, near-zero Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) base image, ensuring that deployments are not halted by security flaws in shared components.
SANS ☛ Simple SSH Backdoor, (Mon, Jun 2nd) [Ed: Windows TCO, not "Simple SSH Backdoor"]
Abusive Monopolist Microsoft had the good idea to include OpenSSH (beta version) in backdoored Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.
Cyble Inc ☛ SafePay, DevMan Emerge As Major Ransomware Threats
SafePay claimed 58 victims in May to take over the top spot from April leader Qilin, which came in second with 54 victims. Play, Akira and NightSpire rounded out the top five ransomware groups. The U.S. was once again the most targeted country, with 181 victims (charts below from Cyble).
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft et al pledge 'clarity' on cybercrew names - hmph
It's a great idea that would benefit network defenders tasked with keeping track of the 200-plus nation-state, financially motivated, and hacktivist crews that all the major security vendors and government agencies call by different names. Take Cozy Bear, also dubbed Midnight Blizzard, APT29, or UNC2452, depending on who you ask.
