Security and Windows TCO

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

Expanding Internet Access in Rural Latin America, One Course at a Time

If, in 2018, you had told Alan Ramírez, a Peruvian telecommunications engineer and university lecturer, that a short training course would one day shape national Internet policy and connect thousands more rural Peruvians, he might have laughed. But just five years later, that’s exactly what happened.

LinuxGizmos.com

FriendlyElec NanoPi M5 Offers RK3576, Dual LAN, MIPI-CSI, and 6 TOPS NPU

FriendlyElec has introduced the NanoPi M5, a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3576 processor. It features a 6 TOPS INT8 NPU, supports LPDDR4X or LPDDR5 memory, and offers UFS 2.0 storage along with dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI-CSI/DSI interfaces.

9to5Linux

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 Adds UI Improvements, New Translations, and Bugfixes

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 updates the OS Customisation panel with regex support to match SSH public keys and removes the ‘Show password’ checkbox, disables Wayland support for the AppImage bundle, hides system drives in the destination pop-up on Linux systems, and adds support for more archive formats via the libarchive library.

VirtualBox 7.1.10 Is Out with Initial Support for Linux 6.15 and 6.16 Kernels

While Oracle is working hard on the next major release of its powerful virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.2, which promises a revamped UI and improvements to ARM virtualization, VirtualBox 7.1.10 is here to introduce initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series for both Linux guests and hosts.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Released with VoLTE and Waydroid Improvements

Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 is here three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 to update VoLTE support so that it works out-of-box with more carriers on several Volla devices, update Waydroid with initial support for upcoming official Android 13 images, and introduce a new Noto Color Emoji font to improve support for some newer emojis.

news

Security and Windows TCO

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 stabilizes
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
Wine 10.9 Released
Wine 10.9 is out
Android Leftovers
New EU Rules May Force 5 Years of Android Updates to All Brands
Alpine Linux 3.22 Released with GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.22 as another major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
GNOME Foundation Report and This Week in GNOME
Some GNOME news
 
Fwupd 2.0.11 Linux Firmware Updater Supports Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart Docks
Fwupd 2.0.11 is out today as the eleventh maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility with support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers
today's leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
Security leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks
FriendlyElec NanoPi M5 Offers RK3576, Dual LAN, MIPI-CSI, and 6 TOPS NPU
The board supports several operating systems, including Android 14, Debian 12, Ubuntu 24.04 (Desktop and Core)
today's howtos
idroot and more
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 Adds UI Improvements, New Translations, and Bugfixes
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 has been released today as the latest stable version of this user-friendly tool for creating bootable media for Raspberry Pi devices, which brings various UI improvements, new translations, and bug fixes.
Games: SteamOS, Modding Games, and More
11 stories for today
Sponsorships Seem to Be Coming to Arch Linux!
A proposal looks to introduce a transparent sponsorship process to Arch Linux
Stretch Break Linux App Reminds You to Stop Pixel-Gawping
Ubuntu 25.04 with GNOME 48 introduced new Wellbeing controls which
zplug is a next-generation plugin manager for zsh
This is free and open source software. It’s not actively developed
postmarketOS in 2025-05: Continuous testing, downstream split, niri, os-installer
We have a lot to talk about, but let's start with what you can see in the header image
VirtualBox 7.1.10 Is Out with Initial Support for Linux 6.15 and 6.16 Kernels
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.1.10 today as the fifth maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 7.1 stable series of this popular, free, open-source, and cross-platform virtualization software for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Released with VoLTE and Waydroid Improvements
The UBports Foundation released Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 today as the ninth stable update to their Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) for supported Linux devices.
Android Leftovers
Google Maps for Android Auto expands directions, arrival time with new instrument cluster pop-up in some vehicles
Oracle Linux 9.6 Released with UEK 8 and Enhanced Security Features
Oracle Linux 9.6 is out now, featuring UEK 8, enhanced security
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Rolls Out With VoLTE and Waydroid Upgrades
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 is out with VoLTE improvements
My Winter Of ’99: The Year Of The Linux Desktop Is Always Next Year
Wasn’t Linux the future of desktop operating systems?
6 things I wish I knew about Arch Linux before switching
I first tried Arch Linux to play around with Hyprland
I Turned a USB Drive Into a Linux App Swiss Army Knife
If you're like me, you have multiple devices running different Linux distributions
NST is a bootable ISO live USB flash drive
Network Security Toolkit (NST) is a bootable ISO live USB Flash Drive (NST Live) is based on Fedora
This is free and open source software
Klaro is a simple and fast translation app for KDE Plasma that helps you translate text between different languages
FreeBSD 14.3-RC1 Now Available
almost there now
Security Leftovers
Security picks
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
some more links for today
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, Destination Linux, GNU Manifesto
new video/audio
Open Hardware, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware picks
Server Software: Kubernetes, Grafito, and More
FOSS updates
Games: DOOM, Godot, Crosswords, and More
4 gaming related picks
Programming Leftovers
only 3 for now
today's howtos
mostly from idroot
New in Red Hat's Site
redhat.com
Raspberry PI Pico W Weather Monitor with e-Paper
his tutorial will show you how to create a cool Raspberry PI Pico Weather Display with an e-Paper (e-Ink) monitor showing the weather status and forecasts
Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo
But the Liberux NEXX is a work-in-progress Linux phone that could be the most powerful to date
This Is My Favorite Video Editing App for Linux
After spending a considerable amount of time testing various video editors on Linux
OpenMamba: Eat your greens, they're good for you
OpenMamba is an independent Italian distribution which uses Fedora's packaging tools and offers a choice of KDE Plasma or LXQt
13 Time-Saving Linux Terminal Tricks You Should Be Using
When using the Linux terminal, we often make mistakes
Malicious Pull Requests? Not on Linus Torvalds' Watch
A new Linux kernel drama? Yes, but it's been handled
Games: Horripilant, shapez 2, XWVM, and More
8 items from GamingOnLinux
elementary OS 8 Updates Deliver New Dock Features
The team behind elementary OS recently detailed a number of improvements to recently roll out to users of the distro
Vgmi is a Gemini client written in C
This is free and open source software
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Turning 21 a Week From Now [original]
We want to extend our thanks to Susan again
Android Leftovers
EU’s new rules will shake up Android update policies
Linux App Release Roundup: May 2025
May has been and gone — but delivered another sizeable set of Linux app updates for us to enjoy
Audacious 4.5 Beta Brings New Plugins, Better PipeWire Support
The first beta of Audacious 4.5
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
AxOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution for the desktop
Built upon the foundations of Arch Linux
Revisiting X11 vs Wayland With Multiple Displays
Recently, during the soft freeze before the Plasma 6.4 Beta was released, I used mainly X11 on both my laptops
I finally found a visually-pleasing Linux distro that doesn't skimp on performance
If you're looking for a new distribution that's as functional as it is beautiful
Why I'm done with Firefox for good - and which browser I'm using instead
I've used practically every browser out there and keep coming back to Firefox-based browsers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS bits for today
Programming Leftovers
Development stuff for today
GNU/Linux and Various Distributions and Operating Systems
today's leftovers
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and More
gaming picks
BSD: Pledge, OpenBSD, and More
BSD Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Precision Clock, and More
hardware picks
today's howtos
half a dozen, mostly idroot
Games' Popularity, Developing Games, and Politics
gaming stuff
Debian Developers' Reports: Guido Günther, Ben Hutchings, Emmanuel Kasper
technical posts
Android Leftovers
Notification Cooldown is Finally Back in Android—Here’s How It Works
KDE is bringing memory optimizations and more to Plasma 6.5
The KDE team has released the latest issue of This Week in Plasma, and it's packed with goodies
Raspberry PI OS Lite vs Desktop: Comparison Between the Distributions
People new to the Raspberry Pi computer board world often ask themselves which Operating System to use on their new board
The reasons people hate Linux are why I love it
If you spend time talking to most Linux enthusiasts
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software. It is not actively developed
Review: Picking up a Pico
In early April I shared that I'd been experimenting with an add-on device to the Raspberry Pi series of computers
Summer of GNOME OS
So far, GNOME OS has mostly been used for testing in virtual machines
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles