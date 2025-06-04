Security and Windows TCO

The cloud security company, Wiz, is now in the Linux distribution business with its release of WizOS.

This is a hardened Linux distribution designed from the ground up for enterprise containers. It’s built on Alpine Linux‘s security and efficiency, but the company claims it has stricter security controls and does a better job of eliminating critical vulnerabilities. WizOS is now available in private preview for Wiz customers.

WizOS is engineered to address the persistent challenge of inherited vulnerabilities in container-based images. By adopting WizOS, enterprises can leverage a minimal, near-zero Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) base image, ensuring that deployments are not halted by security flaws in shared components.