6 things I wish I knew about Arch Linux before switching

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2025



I switched to Arch and can't look back, but here's what I wish I knew beforehand

I first tried Arch Linux to play around with Hyprland, a window manager that caught my eye with its auto-tiling functionality and versatile workspaces. I've not really dabbled much with tiling before, and Arch was an interesting next step for my Linux journey, having primarily used Debian and Red Hat-based distros almost exclusively. Having made the switch to Arch, I've not looked back and found a new home I'm comfortable exploring for many years to come. There are a few things I wish I knew beforehand that would have made me switch sooner.