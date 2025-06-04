GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers

Some reorganizations happen at work, but I’m still basically working upstream on Linux distributions. I have a US passport now, which means traveling to the Schengen area is now straightforward; on the other hand it does mean more travel and more jet lag… and I got promoted!

Which brings us to the point of this post – working hours. Between being held to a higher bar and wanting to have some time off for family and personal hobbies (in that order), I am making some changes to allow myself to work more sustainably: [...]