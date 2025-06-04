news
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers
GNU/Linux
Michel Alexandre Salim ☛ On working sustainably
Some reorganizations happen at work, but I’m still basically working upstream on Linux distributions. I have a US passport now, which means traveling to the Schengen area is now straightforward; on the other hand it does mean more travel and more jet lag… and I got promoted!
Which brings us to the point of this post – working hours. Between being held to a higher bar and wanting to have some time off for family and personal hobbies (in that order), I am making some changes to allow myself to work more sustainably: [...]
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Tech Journalist Engages in Lies & Doublespeak to Defame Lunduke
As part of a GNOME puff piece, a Tech Journalist for a Free and Open Source publication went on an unhinged attack on all things "Lunduke".
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Speakers Set Course for openSUSE Conference
There are three packed days of presentations, workshops and discussion along with three keynotes.
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ Top 10 Linux blog posts that deserve a spot on your reading list
RHEL 10 builds on decades of innovation to bring a new, adaptable platform for enterprise needs. With updates that include the Linux kernel 6.11, Podman 5.0 and vital development tooling such as Go, Rust, and Java, this release ensures you're running the latest and most reliable technology.
Development
Open Hardware/Modding
Linux Gizmos ☛ FriendlyElec NanoPi M5 Offers RK3576, Dual LAN, MIPI-CSI, and 6 TOPS NPU
FriendlyElec has introduced the NanoPi M5, a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3576 processor. It features a 6 TOPS INT8 NPU, supports LPDDR4X or LPDDR5 memory, and offers UFS 2.0 storage along with dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI-CSI/DSI interfaces.
Programming/
Python
The New Stack ☛ What Is Output Formatting in Python and How Do You Do It?
Output formatting is all about controlling how data or information, generated by a program, is displayed or outputted.
ID Root ☛ How To Create Map with Search using Python
Interactive maps with search functionality represent one of the most powerful ways to visualize geographic data. Python, with its rich ecosystem of libraries, provides developers with robust tools to create sophisticated mapping applications that can search, filter, and display complex spatial information.
