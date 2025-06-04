news
Gradia, RawTherapee, and More
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Gradia – New App to Make Your Screenshots Prettier for Social Media
Looking for an app to quickly edit your images or screenshots for social control media, blog posts, or websites? Here’s a new app to do the job in GNU/Linux Desktop.
-
Linuxiac ☛ RawTherapee 5.12 Enhances Color Tools and Camera Compatibility
Eight months after its previous 5.11 release, RawTherapee, a powerful cross-platform open-source photo editing software designed for processing raw files and producing high-quality image outputs, has just been updated to version 5.12.
-
The Atlantic ☛ The Ukrainians Ushered in a New Era of Warfare
Images circulating immediately after the attacks appeared to show that Russian aircraft had been hit with remarkable accuracy at some of their most vulnerable points. The Ukrainians seem to have placed relatively small drone swarms in cavities built into the top of trailer trucks. Then, when the trucks were close to the targets, the trailer roofs opened up, and the swarms of drones flew out, surprising and overwhelming Russian defenses. Even how the drones themselves were operated represents something notable. In many cases, they seem to have been flying courses preprogrammed via the open-source software ArduPilot, which has proved effective in navigating unmanned aerial vehicles for hundreds of miles and precisely reaching targets.
-
ArduPilot ☛ ArduPilot License (GPLv3) — Dev documentation
ArduPilot (including Copter, Plane, Rover, Sub and AntennaTracker) and the ground control software (including Mission Planner, APM Planner2 and MAVProxy) are free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License version 3 as published by the Free Software Foundation.
-
Bozhidar Batsov ☛ How to Vim: Proper Ways to Escape
ESC (Escape) is one of the most central key in the world of Vim. It takes you from Insert mode to Normal mode and it also serves to interrupt operations in progress in Vim. You’ll be using it a lot!
-
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 1 June 2025
Week highlights: new features in GIMP, new versions of PDF Arranger, Odin 2, and Tumult; new VAMP plugins.
-
Linuxiac ☛ VirtualBox 7.1.10 Rolls Out With backdoored Windows and GNU/Linux Improvements
VirtualBox 7.1.10 lands with key bug fixes for backdoored Windows and GNU/Linux hosts, plus support for kernel 6.15 and 6.16-RC0 on GNU/Linux guests.