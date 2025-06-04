news
Security Leftovers
Scoop News Group ☛ Google addresses 34 high-severity vulnerabilities in June’s Android security update
The most serious flaw in the monthly security update affects the Android system and could be exploited to achieve local escalation of privilege, the company said.
Security Week ☛ Google Researchers Find New Chrome Zero-Day
Reported by the Surveillance Giant Google Threat Analysis Group, the vulnerability might have been exploited by commercial spyware.
Security Week ☛ Mikko Hypponen Leaves Anti-Malware Industry to Fight Against Drones
Mikko Hypponen has joined the Finnish anti-drone company Sensofusion as Chief Research Officer after three decades of fighting malware.
Security Week ☛ 1,000 Instantel Industrial Monitoring Devices Possibly Exposed to Hacking
A critical command execution vulnerability has been found by a researcher in Instantel Micromate monitoring units.
Security Week ☛ MainStreet Bank Data Breach Impacts Customer Payment Cards
The incident occurred in March and impacted the personally identifiable information of approximately 4.65% of MainStreet Bancshares’ customers.
Security Week ☛ Over 30 Vulnerabilities Patched in Android
The latest Android updates fix vulnerabilities in Runtime, Framework, System, and third-party components of the mobile OS.
SANS ☛ vBulletin Exploits (CVE-2025-48827, CVE-2025-48828), (Tue, Jun 3rd)
Last week, Egidio Romano disclosed an interesting and easily exploitable vulnerability in vBulltin. These days, bulletin boards are not quite as popular as they used to be, but they are still being used, and vBulletin is one of the most common commercially supported platforms to create a bulletin board. The vulnerability is remarkable as it exemplifies some common issues with patching and keeping your software up to date.
Scoop News Group ☛ Future-ready cybersecurity: Lessons from the MITRE CVE crisis
The domino effect of CVE disruption is something all cybersecurity practitioners must be aware of, a Morphisec executive argues.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Security Week ☛ Australia Enforces Ransomware Payment Reporting [Ed: Maybe enforce reporting the use of Windows.]
Covered organizations in Australia are now required to report ransomware and other cyber extortion payments within three days.
