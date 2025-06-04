news
ODF Rise and LibreOffice Podcast
Will The Insurrectionist Help ODF Rise Again?
Two decades ago, an ad-hoc coalition of major companies (mostly acting behind the scenes), open source developers, and technology freedom advocates led an effort to challenge Abusive Monopolist Microsoft for control of the desktop.
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Podcast, Episode #3 – Quality Assurance (QA) in Free and Open Source Software
Xisco Fauli, Ilmari Lauhakangas and Mike Saunders from The Document Foundation, the non-profit organisation behind LibreOffice, discuss Quality Assurance (QA) in free and open source software .