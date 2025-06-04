news
Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (varnish), Debian (asterisk and roundcube), Fedora (systemd), Mageia (golang), Red Hat (ghostscript, perl-CPAN, python36:3.6, and rsync), SUSE (govulncheck-vulndb, libsoup-2_4-1, and postgresql, postgresql16, postgresql17), and Ubuntu (mariadb, open-vm-tools, php-twig, and python-tornado).
Bruce Schneier ☛ New [Systemd] Vulnerabilities [Ed: Systemd is not Linux]
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #32 – S2E09 Yoda, Inclusive Strategies, and the Jedi Council: A Conversation with Dr. Eden-Reneé Hayes
Widespread Linux password hash theft likely with new bugs
While the Canonical apport package flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-5054, could be leveraged to facilitate data leaks through PID-reuse, the systemd-coredump bug, tracked as CVE-2025-4598, could be abused to force crash a SUID process that would be replaced with a non-SUID binary to enable data exposure, a Qualys Threat Research Unit report showed. Red Hat has already advised users to execute the "echo 0 > /proc/sys/fs/suid_dumpable" command with root privileges to mitigate CVE-2025-4598. On the other hand, Canonical noted the limited effect of the proof-of-concept exploit for CVE-2025-5054. However, Qualys TRU Product Manager Saeed Abbasi cautioned about the operational disruptions and reputational fallout stemming from possible compromise. "To mitigate these multifaceted risks effectively, enterprises should adopt proactive security measures by prioritizing patches and mitigations, enforcing robust monitoring, and tightening access controls," Abbasi added.
InfoSecurity Magazine ☛ Sophisticated Malware Campaign Targets Windows and Linux Systems [Ed: Misconfiguration issue]
A newly uncovered malware campaign targeting both Windows and Linux systems has revealed advanced evasion and credential theft techniques, according to the Sysdig Threat Research Team (TRT).
Malicious PyPI packages aim to backdoor Windows, Linux systems [Ed: It's Microsoft transmitting malware]
Hackread reports that Windows and Linux systems have been targeted for compromise by a pair of backdoored Python Package Index packages, with the first masquerading as the widely used Python tool colorama and the other spoofing a similar package on NPM colorizr, as part of a new attack campaign.