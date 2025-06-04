Security leftovers

Cybersecurity researchers from Qualys have discovered two information disclosure vulnerabilities plaguing different Linux distros.

The flaws, both of which are race condition bugs, allow threat actors to gain access to sensitive information.

The first one is found in Ubuntu’s core dump-handler, Apport, and is tracked as CVE-2025-5054. The second one is found in the default core-dump handler on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 and 10, as well as on Fedora. It is tracked as CVE-2025-4598.