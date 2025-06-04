news

Stretch Break Linux App Reminds You to Stop Pixel-Gawping - OMG! Ubuntu

But you can get similar wellbeing prompts on earlier versions of Ubuntu, where such features aren’t provided built-in, using apps.

A new one (with companion GNOME Shell extension) called Stretch Break hit Flathub this week.

Its sole purpose? To remind you to take regular breaks (so you can stretch your legs, rest your eyes, breath deeply, chase the cat, stepping outside to scream and thus relieve the relentless existential dread, etc).

This conceit ought to be familiar to anyone who has tried apps like Workrave or Safe Eyes in the past – same idea here, just in a nicer, modern app (built using Rust, obviously).