A Milestone and a Site Anniversary
WITH our anniversary exactly a month away, we've added a couple of pages (originals and summary) - additions we shall very soon add to the index page/menu/footer. I've just pushed that to Git.
Today we celebrated in the back yard with the birds. Our case, which we filed last summer [1, 2], seems to be progressing nicely and the lawyer of the other side appears to be leaving. He knows they're in trouble.
For the party next month we've gathered decorations and some booze (less fancy than pre-COVID-19 parties); if you want to join, please let us know in IRC. █