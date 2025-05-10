news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Document Foundation ☛ ODF 20th Anniversary Video
On May 1st, 2005, the Open Document Format (ODF) become an OASIS standard. One year after, it became an ISO/IEC standard. After two decades, it is the only true open standard for document formats available on the market, and the only one protecting users from proprietary lock in and ensuring a full control over contents.
AI Editor Revamp !!!
Kernel Space
Fudzilla ☛ Linux finally kills off the 486
The Linux kernel is finally putting the 486 processor out of its misery, ending decades of backward compatibility that even Microsoft ditched with Windows XP back in 2001.
Foir those who came in late, Intel’s 486 processor launched in 1989 and was the first x86 chip to integrate a floating-point unit and full 32-bit architecture, kicking off the era of truly usable Windows machines. By the late '90s, it had been eclipsed by the Pentium line, and while Microsoft officially pulled the plug with Windows XP in 2001, Linux kept the lights on for another two decades until its final retirement in 2025.
After Linux 6.15, the kernel will no longer support Intel’s ancient 486 chips or the first batch of Pentium processors lacking Time Stamp Counter (TSC) and CMPXCHG8B (CX8) instructions. That means the end of the road for silicon like the IDT WinChip and AMD’s Elan range.
Graphics Stack
Tom's Hardware ☛ Nvidia RTX 5090 can crack an 8-digit passcode in just 3 hours — password cracking benchmarks show tremendous performance
When it comes to password hacking, the RTX 5090 is anywhere between 33% and twice as fast as the RTX 4090.
Invisible Things Lab is hiring a Linux graphics stack developer to work on Qubes OS
Applications
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.08: Docker Logging, TaskCrafter, Comparing Dirs and More Tips
Weekly? Monthly? Twice a month?
Real Linux User ☛ AppFlowy Basics – The importance of Normalization for your AppFlowy databases
Many different apps available in the digital productivity space can support your productive process, for example, maintaining your to-do lists, monitoring your progress via Kanba
Games
Godot Engine ☛ Live from GodotCon Boston: Web .NET prototype [Ed: Godot took bribes from Microsoft, outsourced to proprietary GitHub (Microsoft), now this]
We managed to do the impossible: we created a Godot-based prototype for the Web that runs .NET! Come and try it!
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Speed Dreams 2.4.1 added 83 Cars & 67 Tracks in Game Download Manager
The cross-platform free open source motor-sport simulator, Speed Dreams, released new 2.4.1 version a few days ago. Speed Dreams is a fork of the famous Open Racing Car Simulator TORCS, that features high-quality 3D graphics and an accurate physics engine.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
Linuxiac ☛ Hyprland 0.49 Introduces Fine-Grained Permissions
Hyprland 0.49 tiling Wayland compositor is out with permission management, breaking changes, new protocols, and many fixes.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Felipe Borges: GNOME Welcomes Its Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2025 Contributors!
We are happy to announce that five contributors are joining the GNOME community as part of GSoC 2025!
This year’s contributors will work on backend isolation in GNOME Papers, adding eBPF profiling to Sysprof, adding printing support in GNOME Crosswords, and Vala’s XML/JSON/YAML integration improvements. Let’s give them a warm welcome!
Distributions and Operating Systems
Barry Kauler ☛ German translation updates
Lutz has sent me updated and new German language translations. He is known as L18L in the old Puppy Forum, don't think he joined the new (current) forum. Microsoft's proprietary prison Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub commits:
https://github.com/bkauler/woofq/commit/3c4943a98af8c36571b9f627d6e00f175d7b0267
https://github.com/bkauler/woofq/commit/6df5d2743211b7f6bf122ca4f18b296476c0bcba
Debian Family
Abhijith PA: Bug squashing party, Kochi
Last weekend, 4 people (3 DDs and 1 soon to be, hopefully in coming months) sit together for a Bug squashing party in Kochi. We fixed lot of things including my broken autopkgtest setup.
