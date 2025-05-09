Best Free and Open Source Software, and many more

news
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to MSN Weather - LinuxLinks
MSN Weather gets you the very latest weather forecast, including temperature, humidity, precipitation for your location.
MSN Weather is proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
KTrip is a public transport navigator - LinuxLinks
KTrip helps you navigate in public transport.
It allows you to find journeys between specified locations, departures for a specific station and shows real-time delay and disruption information.
It allows to query journeys for a wide range of countries/public transport providers by leveraging KPublicTransport.
This is free and open source software.
Janus is a general purpose WebRTC server - LinuxLinks
The Janus WebRTC Server has been conceived as a general purpose server.
As such, it doesn’t provide any functionality per se other than implementing the means to set up a WebRTC media communication with a browser, exchanging JSON messages with it, and relaying RTP/RTCP and messages between browsers and the server-side application logic they’re attached to. Any specific feature/application is provided by server side plugins, that browsers can then contact via Janus to take advantage of the functionality they provide. Example of such plugins can be implementations of applications like echo tests, conference bridges, media recorders, SIP gateways and the like.
This is free and open source software.
dclock is a digital clock - LinuxLinks
The dclock program displays the time in digital format only. The time is updated on a per second basis or on a per minute basis. This program is nothing more than a wrapper around the dclock widget not associated with any particular widget set.
This is free and open source software.
Kadas Albireo is a mapping application based on QGIS - LinuxLinks
Kadas Albireo is a mapping application based on QGIS and targeted at non-specialized users, providing enhanced functionalities in areas such as drawing, measuring, terrain analysis, etc.
This is free and open source software.
Grock displays a geological map of the UK - LinuxLinks
Grock is a GTK application to display geological maps of the UK, powered by libchamplain.
The base map tiles are provided by Mapbox, geological data provided by the British Geological Survey’s various Web Map Services.
This is free and open source software.
8 Excellent Free Books to Learn Julia - LinuxLinks
Julia is a high-level, high-performance dynamic programming language for technical computing by Alan Edelman, Stefan Karpinski, Jeff Bezanson, and Viral Shah. Julia aims to create an unprecedented combination of ease-of-use, power, and efficiency in a single language.
It’s a homoiconic functional language focused on technical computing. While having the full power of homoiconic macros, first-class functions, and low-level control, Julia is as easy to learn and use as Python.