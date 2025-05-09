news
Whonix is an anonymous operating system that runs like an app
It’s based on the Tor anonymity network, security-focused Linux Distribution Kicksecure, GNU/Linux and the principle of security by isolation. Whonix defeats common attacks while maintaining usability.
Whonix uses an extensively security reconfigured of the Debian base (Kicksecure Hardened) which is run inside multiple virtual machines (VMs) on top of the host OS. This architecture provides a substantial layer of protection from malware and IP leaks. Applications are pre-installed and configured with safe defaults to make them ready for use with minimal user input.