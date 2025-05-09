news
Easily Toggle Ubuntu’s New Wellbeing Reminders On/Off
Quoting: Easily Toggle Ubuntu's New Wellbeing Reminders On/Off - OMG! Ubuntu —
Wellbeing controls were one of the flagship features of GNOME 48. As well as screen time monitoring (with controls to set a screen time limit, and turn the display greyscale when it’s reached), you can enable reminders to take a break and move.
Alerts telling you to get up and move may be helpful during the day, but at nighttime when you’re, say, engrossed in watching, reading or doing something, they’re probably more annoying than anything.