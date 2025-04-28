news
qBittorrent 5.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Major Update
Highlights of qBittorrent 5.1 include support for modern functions to get random numbers under Linux and Windows systems to improve security, support for the Thunar file manager on Linux, support for the “eXact Length” parameter when creating magnet URIs, support for fetching the tracker list from URLs, announce_port support, drag support to the torrent content widget, and the ability to display the external IP address in the status bar.
This qBittorrent release also brings numerous improvements to the WebUI web-based interface of qBittorrent, such as path autocompletion, double-click behavior controls, the ability to toggle alternating row colors in tables, a new ‘Auto hide zero status filters’ feature, the ability to filter torrent list by save path, support for displaying only the hostname in the Tracker column, and support for managing web seeds.