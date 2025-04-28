news

TDE R14.1.4 released!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2025



The Trinity Desktop Environment development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the TDE R14.1.4 release.



TDE is a free/libre lightweight desktop environment intended for computer users preferring a lean and efficient experience. It is available for various GNU/Linux distros, BSD and DilOS. Low on system requirements, it is also an ideal choice for dated hardware, while still providing a fully usable desktop.

R14.1.4 is the forth maintenance release of the R14.1.x series. Upgrading from R14.1.3 should be straightforward.

The key highlights of this version are:

support for Unicode surrogate characters and planes above zero (for example emojis) new modern vector wallpapers and new color themes new control module to manage deb/rpm alternatives tab support in kpdf better context menu for tderandrtray and fixes to the handling of gamma settings clickable links in calendar events support for transparency, top and shadow borders and inactive windows in Dekorator better integration of kxkb with setxkbmap, new options and various fixes for the tray feedback ability to create VPN connections in tdenetworkmanager once again several improvements to the codeine player support for Ubuntu Plucky and upcoming Fedora 43 There are many more changes both under the hood and visible to users, so please refer to the links below for a longer list and further details.



