news
Mozilla Firefox 138 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla Firefox 138 introduces support for copying links for background tabs using the tabstrip context menu on Linux and macOS systems, an improved address and credit card autofill feature that better handles dynamically updated forms, and new Contrast Control settings that let users use the same colors across websites for improved readability.
This release also introduces a new “Show search terms in the address bar on results pages” option in Search settings under the Default Search Engine section and brings back the Quick Actions toggle in the Address Bar section of Search settings, along with the corresponding entry in the Search Shortcuts section.