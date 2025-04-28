Highlights of Mixxx 2.5.1 include new mappings for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra, Numark NS6II, Numark Platinum FX, M-Vave SMC-Mixer, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500, and Reloop Digital Jockey 2 IE controllers, and a piano keyboard mapping for the M-Vave SMK-25 II controller.

Minisforum recently introduced the MS-A2, a compact workstation featuring high-end AMD processors, support for up to 96GB of memory, and flexible storage options. It offers PCIe expansion, triple 8K display output, and fast wired and wireless connectivity, targeting users who need strong performance in a small footprint.

AnalogLamb has introduced three new RISC-V development boards based on the ESP32-C6, designed for low-cost, full-function, and low-power IoT applications. These boards feature Espressif’s first Wi-Fi 6 SoC, integrating Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and IEEE 802.15.4 protocols.

Mozilla Firefox 138 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla Firefox 138 introduces support for copying links for background tabs using the tabstrip context menu on Linux and macOS systems, an improved address and credit card autofill feature that better handles dynamically updated forms, and new Contrast Control settings that let users use the same colors across websites for improved readability.

This release also introduces a new “Show search terms in the address bar on results pages” option in Search settings under the Default Search Engine section and brings back the Quick Actions toggle in the Address Bar section of Search settings, along with the corresponding entry in the Search Shortcuts section.

