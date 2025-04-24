news
today's howtos
Terence Eden ☛ A small PHP update to GeSHi
The faithful old GeSHi Syntax Highlighter hasn't seen an update in a many a long year. It's a tried and trusted way to do server-side code highlighting - turning a myriad of programming languages into beautiful HTML & CSS.
A few weeks ago, I noticed someone had proposed an update to its HTML rendering. The changes were mostly adding in new element names.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install lynis on Ubuntu 22.04
Lynis is one of the best security auditing tools that you can use to check for vulnerabilities or pentest your linux machines.
Lynis can also be used to check for misconfigurations and Compliance testing.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install lynis on Ubuntu 22.04.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Vagrant on Debian or Ubuntu
Vagrant is a vm provisioning tool, that allows you to create and configure your virtual machines with ease, via any supported virtualization software.
For example, with vagrant you can set up Virtual machines on Virtualbox, without having to create the machine manually.
Build Your First Game: Tic Tac Toe Python Code for Beginners
If you’re new to programming and want to create something fun while learning Python, building a Tic Tac Toe game is the perfect project. This classic game requires just a few basic programming concepts, but it delivers a complete, playable result that you can show off to friends and family.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Restic on Debian 12
Backing up data is a critical aspect of system administration and personal computing. As data becomes increasingly valuable, having a reliable, secure, and efficient backup solution is essential. Restic stands out as one of the most powerful backup tools available for GNU/Linux systems, including Debian 12.
ID Root ☛ How To Install HAProxy on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install HAProxy on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. HAProxy stands as one of the most reliable open-source solutions for load balancing and high availability in today’s complex infrastructure environments. As organizations continue to scale their applications across multiple servers, proper load balancing becomes not just beneficial but essential.
ID Root ☛ How To Install JDownloader on Debian 12
JDownloader is a powerful, open-source download manager written in Java that revolutionizes how users download files from the internet. This versatile tool helps manage multiple downloads simultaneously, controls bandwidth usage, and offers convenient features like automatic archive extraction and download resumption capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WildFly on Fedora 42
WildFly, formerly known as JBoss, stands as a powerful open-source application server designed specifically for building robust Java applications. Its lightweight architecture, cross-platform compatibility, and extensive feature set make it an excellent choice for enterprise-level deployments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Redis on Fedora 42
Redis is an open-source, in-memory data structure store used as a database, cache, and message broker. This powerful tool has become essential for modern applications requiring lightning-fast data operations. On Fedora 42, Redis offers exceptional performance and reliability, making it an ideal choice for developers looking to enhance their applications with high-speed data processing capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install BalenaEtcher on Fedora 42
Creating bootable USB drives is an essential skill for GNU/Linux enthusiasts and system administrators. Whether you’re installing a fresh copy of Fedora, testing a new distribution, or creating recovery media, having a reliable tool makes all the difference.
