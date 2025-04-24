Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2

Editors: Agustina Barbetta, Aakanksha Bhende, Udi Hofesh, Ryota Sawada, Sneha Yadav

Similar to previous releases, the release of Kubernetes v1.33 introduces new stable, beta, and alpha features. The consistent delivery of high-quality releases underscores the strength of our development cycle and the vibrant support from our community.

This release consists of 64 enhancements. Of those enhancements, 18 have graduated to Stable, 20 are entering Beta, 24 have entered Alpha, and 2 are deprecated or withdrawn.