Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

The APNIC 60 Program Committee (PC) is seeking presentations, panel discussions, Lightning Talks, and tutorials — particularly content that will suit technical sessions — for the APNIC 60 conference, which will be held from 4 to 11 September 2025 in Da Nang, Viet Nam.

APNIC 60 conference registration is free for selected speakers, however, speakers must fund their own travel if presenting in person. The PC will give preference to in-person presentations over remote presentations.