Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Hackaday ☛ Improved And Open Source: Non-Planar Infill For FDM
Strenghtening FDM prints has been discussed in detail over the last years. Solutions and results vary as each one’s desires differ. Now [TenTech] shares his latest improvements on his post-processing script that he first created around January. This script literally bends your G-code to its will – using non-planar, interlocking sine wave deformations in both infill and walls. It’s now open-source, and plugs right into your slicer of choice: PrusaSlicer, OrcaSlicer, or Bambu Studio. If you’re into pushing your print strength past the limits of layer adhesion, but his former solution wasn’t quite the fit for your printer, try this improvement.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Chromium
MacRumors ☛ OpenAI Wants to Buy Google's Chrome Browser [Ed: OpenAI is a Microsoft proxy, so what a horrible notion]
OpenAI would consider purchasing the Chrome browser if Google is forced to sell it as a remedy for anticompetitive search practices, ChatGPT product lead Nick Turley said today.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ pgmoneta 0.16
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice in 2024 – TDF’s Annual Report
In 2024, LibreOffice celebrated its fourteenth birthday.
Education
-
Bootlin ☛ Announcing our new Embedded Linux Networking training course
We are proud to announce the launch of a brand new addition to our lineup of training courses: Embedded Linux Networking!
APNIC ☛ APNIC 60 Call for Papers now open
The APNIC 60 Program Committee (PC) is seeking presentations, panel discussions, Lightning Talks, and tutorials — particularly content that will suit technical sessions — for the APNIC 60 conference, which will be held from 4 to 11 September 2025 in Da Nang, Viet Nam.
APNIC 60 conference registration is free for selected speakers, however, speakers must fund their own travel if presenting in person. The PC will give preference to in-person presentations over remote presentations.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Experiment with the Sense HAT, 2nd Edition – out now!
The Sense HAT is one of the greatest Raspberry Pi HATs (Hardware Attached on Top). It has a suite of on-board sensors that allow you to monitor pressure, humidity, temperature, orientation, and movement. Version 2 of the Sense HAT adds a colour and brightness sensor.
Updated for the latest Raspberry Pi devices and hardware, our new book Experiment with the Sense HAT, 2nd Edition is packed with a variety of projects and experiments to help you get to grips with this impressive device.
Funding
-
LWN ☛ NLnet announces funding for 42 FOSS projects
The NLnet Foundation has announced the projects that have received funding from its October call for grant proposals from the Next Generation Internet (NGI) Zero Commons Fund.
Standards/Consortia
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ The History of Timekeeping
Starting with nothing but the sun, moon, and stars, humans have been getting a handle on time for centuries (including when they invented the concept of a century). Today we’re going to take a look at our species’ journey from sundial to the timing technology found in our newest PNT product, the GNSS Disciplined Oscillator, which can measure time with sub-nanosecond accuracy.
The Register UK ☛ US cyber defenses are being dismantled from the inside
Take, for example, the fact that we almost lost the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database. Anyone familiar with cybersecurity will have heard of the CVE. It's the master list of essentially all security holes for the last 25 years.
Gunnar Wolf ☛ Gunnar Wolf: Want your title? Here, have some XML!
As it seems Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot would phrase it… Sweet Mother of God!
I received a mail from my University’s Scholar Administrative division informing me my Doctor degree has been granted and emitted (yayyyyyy! 👨🎓), and before printing the corresponding documents, I should review all of the information is correct.
Attached to the mail, I found they sent me a very friendly and welcoming XML file, that stated it followed the schema at https://www.siged.sep.gob.mx/titulos/schema.xsd… Wait! There is nothing to be found in that address! Well, never mind, I can make sense out of a XML document, right?
