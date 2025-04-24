Other Sites
The Internet Society Elections Committee is pleased to announce the final results of the 2025 elections and the IETF selections for the Board of Trustees.
Highlights of QEMU 10.0 include faster emulation of string instructions on x86, ClearwaterForest and SierraForest-v2 x86 CPU models, true multiqueue support for the virtio-scsi device, a new handshake-max-seconds optional parameter to nbd-server-start QMP command, and new ‘apple-gfx-pci’ and ‘apple-gfx-mmio’ devices to provide accelerated graphics to macOS guests.
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 (codename Vanadium) is here about a year and a half after OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 as the latest fixed point release in the OpenMandriva Lx ROCK series for those who prefer stability over bleeding-edge features.
Farsi-speaking users can now contact us directly for help with accessing the Tor network. Whether you're trying to download Tor Browser, bypass online censorship, or need assistance navigating Tor connectivity issues, our support team is available to help.
- Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Ubuntu Update Woes
- Some Ubuntu news
- This SteamOS clone is the best Linux distro for gamers
- Until Valve releases an official version of SteamOS
- Fedora Linux 42 Is Out Now, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48 Desktop
- The Fedora Project released today Fedora Linux 42 as the latest stable version of this powerful, Red Hat-sponsored distribution for the masses, featuring some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.
- QEMU 10.0 Open-Source Virtualization Software Released, Here’s What’s New
- The open-source QEMU 10.0 machine emulator and virtualization software has been released as a major update that brings many new features and various improvements for next-generation emulation.
- OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition
- Today, the OpenMandriva project announced the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 6.0, the latest stable version of this 100% community-driven GNU/Linux distribution and the direct successor to Mandriva Linux.
- So Long, ArcoLinux
- The ArcoLinux distribution is the latest Linux distribution to shut down
- APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface
- The Debian Project released APT 3.0 today as the new stable series for Debian’s command-line interface (CLI) for managing packages, a major release that introduces new features and many enhancements.
- Open source app store F-Droid gets a visual makeover
- Spidermonkey and Firefox Nightly Reports
- Immich 1.132 Brings Smoother Syncing, Mobile UI Enhancements
- Immich 1.132 self-hosted photo and video backup solution replaces TypeORM with Kysely, introduces SQLite support
- 9 Linux Gaming Myths That Just Won't Die
- Despite having taken major steps forward thanks to more support from developers and a massive boost from Valve’s Proton
- DietPi 9.12 Launches with Fish Shell Support
- DietPi 9.12, a Debian-based Linux distro for SBCs, adds support for Fish Shell
- Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel Vector
- openEuler is a Linux distribution for server and cloud environments
- openEuler is an open source OS oriented to digital infrastructure that fits into any server
- GIMP user documentation
- Over the last two years I’ve worked a bit in my spare time on the user documentation of GIMP
- The top 6 GNOME extensions I install first (and what they can do for you)
- If GNOME is your desktop environment of choice
- I'm a Linux power user, and this distro made me rethink what an operating system can be
- NixOS offers a thoughtfully designed experience with plenty of layout options
- [GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room
- broken promises by the Foundation
- Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
- Did Google just kill Assistant 'Driving Mode' in Maps for Android
- This cheap RISC-V board runs Debian and is an essential part of my smart home
- Nearly a year ago, I first got my hands on the Milk-V Duo S, an SBC with two RISC-V cores and an Arm core
- Fedora 43 to Remove GNOME X11 Support
- Fedora 43 may drop GNOME X11 under a new proposal that aligns with upstream efforts to focus entirely on Wayland from now on
- Download & Unzip Files Without Leaving the Linux Terminal With These 6 Commands
- I used to download and unzip files with a browser and file manager until I realized I could do it all from the terminal
- Why Installing Linux Is the Perfect Earth Day Activity
- Are you looking to celebrate this Earth Day by making a meaningful change in your tech life
- 5 cool distros that every Linux expert needs to try out
- Years ago, Linux would strike fear into the hearts of newcomers to the computing space
- Fix Coming for Window Button Bug in Ubuntu 25.04
- If you installed Ubuntu 25.04 (or upgraded from 24.10 before the gate was closed due to various pernickety issues) you might have noticed that window buttons in GTK apps
- We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
- User trust is a sacred, fickle thing
- When I (wrongly) chose to buy my smartphone in late 2023, one ultra-annoying Samsung A54, the two other devices on my consideration list were the Pixel and the Fairphone
- How to set up remote desktop access on your Linux computers
- Want to access your Linux PCs remotely
- Demystifying the Kernel Boot Sequence and Performance Gains
- LWN Coverage of 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit
- My Cinnamon desktop customizations (as of 2025)
- I started using Cinnamon
- 13 Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 25.04
- Just installed Ubuntu 25.04? Here are some neat tips for you
- Mozilla Promoting Hey Hi (AI) Nonsense Instead of the Web
- More Mozilla nonsense
- Android Leftovers
- This tiny wireless Android Auto adapter hides in your car’s USB port
- These Manjaro KDE keyboard shortcuts may help give your productivity a boost
- Apart from writing articles for Notebookcheck, I'm also a cybersecurity analyst, and my go-to Linux distribution is Manjaro
- Steam Linux Support
- Steam will officially stop supporting Linux distributions with a version of glibc older than 2.31
- CachyOS April 2025 Fixup Release Adds OCCT
- Arch-based CachyOS's April 2025 update fixes kernel issues
- 18 essential commands for new Linux users
- Useful commands for Linux beginners can help you get comfortable on the command line
- Enable ESM in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Continue Getting Updates
- Time is nearly up on support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, with standard software, bug fix and security updates coming to an end on May 29, 2025
- 2025 FOSDEM: Don't let your motivation go, save time with kworkflow
- During FOSDEM 2025 I had the opportunity to present about kworkflow in the kernel devroom
- We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
- With Android 16, the Linux terminal gets all the space it needs
- The latest Android 16 beta lets Pixel phone users allocate as much storage for the Linux terminal as needed
- NethSecurity is a Linux firewall based on OpenWrt, a distribution
- NethSecurity is an Unified Threat Management (UTM) solution that provides a comprehensive suite of security features, including firewall
- OpenWrt – Linux distribution targeting embedded devices
- The OpenWrt Project is a Linux operating system targeting embedded devices
- GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- The GNOME Project released today GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.
- New to Linux? Don't try these 7 distros (yet)
- Here's my shortlist of Linux distributions you should avoid until you have plenty of experience under your belt
- My 5 go-to Linux commands for troubleshooting - and how I use them
- Having issues in Linux? These commands can help you get to the bottom of them
- MySQL 9.3 Brings Enhanced JavaScript Support
- MySQL 9.3 introduces logical user account dumps, improved JavaScript support
- Why I still don’t fully trust Android’s spam call detection
- Wine 10.6
- Chimera Linux Introduces Key Bootloader Changes
- Chimera Linux's updated ISO images come with Limine bootloader adoption
- Banana Pi BPI-RV2 is a low-cost RISC-V router with a 2.5GbE port and five gigabit Ethernet ports
- The Banana Pi BPI-RV2 runs a fork of OpenWrt with Linux 5.10
- Fix Missing Monitor Brightness Controls in KDE Plasma
- I have experienced a recent weird issue on KDE Plasma 6.3 where the screen brightness controls disappear in the Brightness and Color applet in the system tray
- K4DirStat is based on KDirStat, an abandoned graphical disk usage utility for KDE 3
- TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) Open-Source NAS Released
- TrueNAS 25.04 open-source NAS launches with ZFS fast deduplication
- The 5 Linux AppImages I depend on daily - and how to add them to your desktop menu
- AppImages have come a long way in recent years
- Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot
- New Fire OS devices are still in the pipeline, though