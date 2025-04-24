news
today's leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Kernel Space
-
CubicleNate ☛ New Kernel Module Enhances Battery Management for Framework Laptop
This week, an update on my openSUSE Tumbleweed introduced a kernel module for the Framework Laptop, enabling battery charge limit adjustments directly in KDE Plasma. Previously missing, this feature enhances battery management, allowing settings up to 85%. Additional controls for LEDs and fan management are also available, significantly improving user experience.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Kali GNU/Linux Without GUI
Kali GNU/Linux without GUI for improved performance and efficiency.
-
LibreNews ☛ New Fedora and Ubuntu updates [published], and they're amazing.
Fedora and Ubuntu's latest releases bring some pretty interesting changes, improving the installer experience, bumping up the GNOME and Plasma versions, and finally welcoming KDE into Fedora's cool kids club
-
Debian Family
-
Thomas Lange: FAI 6.4 and new ISO images available
The new FAI release 6.4 comes with some nice new features.
It now supports installing the Xfce edition of Linux Mint 22.1 'Xia'. There's now an additional Linux Mint ISO [1] which does an unattended GNU/Linux Mint installation via FAI and does not need a network connection because all packages are available on the ISO.
-
Michael Prokop ☛ Michael Prokop: Lessons learned from running an open source project for 20 years @ GLT25
Time flies by so quickly, it’s >20 years since I started the Grml project.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ Pine64 StarPro64 is a RISC-V SBC with ESWin EIC7700X Hey Hi (AI) SoC, 32 GB LPDDR5
Pine64 StarPro64 is a single board computer (SBC) powered by an ESWin EIC7700X quad-core 64-bit RISC-V SoC with a 19.95 TOPS Hey Hi (AI) accelerator and equipped with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM. It has a similar design to the Star64 SBC powered by a StarFive JH7110 RISC-V SoC, and features HDMI video output, MIPI DSI and CSI display/camera interfaces, two gigabit Ethernet ports, four USB ports, a 40-pin GPIO header, and a PCIe Gen3 x4 slot. The OS can boot from a microSD card or an eMMC flash module.
-
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Ben McCarthy ☛ Contabulation
For a long while, I’ve felt that the design of iOS is too top heavy. While our phones seem to grow larger every year, our hands do not and so interface elements are pulled ever further out of reach. It’s a real micro-annoyance to have to shuffle your phone around in your hand to reach the top of the screen to activate a search bar, shuffle your phone back down so you can type comfortably and in doing so you accidentally touch part of the screen that deactivates the search field and you have to start again.
-
-
-
Security
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Vulnerability Enumeration Conundrum – an Open Source Perspective on CVE and CWE
In recent days, the vulnerability management ecosystem has experienced shocking news that the de facto standard used throughout industry and upstream, the CVE & CWE Programs, were unexpectedly being defunded and at risk of shuttering its doors. This caused 24 hours of panic up and downstream, but that decision was quickly reversed as CISA stepped forward and continued the program sponsorship to maintain operations for the balance of the year. Even today, nearly a week later, the facts of the matter and direction to move forward are missing.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (bluez, expat, and postgresql:12), Fedora (chromium, golang, LibRaw, moodle, openiked, ruby, and trafficserver), Red Hat (bluez, expat, gnutls, libtasn1, libxslt, mod_auth_openidc, mod_auth_openidc:2.3, ruby:3.1, thunderbird, and xmlrpc-c), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-aws, linux-gcp, linux-hwe-6.11, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-6.11, linux-oem-6.11, linux-oracle, linux-raspi, linux-realtime, linux-azure, linux-azure-6.11, linux-gcp-6.8, and matrix-synapse).
-