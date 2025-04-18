The Internet has been around for 50+ years and has become ingrained in many people’s daily lives. Trust in the Internet is crucial for it to provide opportunities and services, but since its inception, Internet trust has fluctuated. Let’s dive into Internet trust, what makes a trustworthy Internet, and why people should care.

Cerebro is an upcoming clusterboard platform launching on Kickstarter, designed for AI, edge computing, and embedded development. It supports a range of compute modules including Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5, NVIDIA Jetson, and Radxa CM5, providing a modular base for scalable systems.

Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-RV2, an open-source gateway platform developed in collaboration with Siflower. The board is based on the SF21H8898 SoC, a quad-core RISC-V processor designed for industrial and enterprise networking applications such as routers, access points, and control gateways.

The Minichord is a compact, chord-focused musical instrument developed by Benjamin Poilve through a co-creation effort with Seeed Studio. Designed for musicians of all skill levels, it combines a tactile chord selection system with a responsive touch interface and MIDI output capabilities. With fully open-source firmware and hardware design, the device encourages community-driven modification and customization.

Tor aspires to connect as many people to the free and open internet as possible. But what happens if the Tor network itself is blocked in your country, by your ISP, or on your local network? The answer lies in bridges: a type of relay that's hidden from censors using various techniques we collectively call Pluggable Transports. However, censors may have found and blocked certain bridges already, and what works for one country or network may not work for another. This means that the process to find a working bridge to unblock Tor required some trial and error, and placed an undue burden on users who are subjected to strict censorship.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series for top-notch hardware support, Ubuntu 25.04 features the GNOME 48 desktop environment with the usual enhancements and look that Ubuntu users are used to, specifically the dynamic triple buffering feature for an extra boost on low-end systems.

GNOME 48.1 is here to add support to the Mutter window and composite manager to announce workspace changes to the screen reader and disable HDR (High Dynamic Range) support when using non-atomic (legacy) KMS drivers, along with the ability to fall back to the default color mode when an HDR monitor looses HDR capabilities.

LXQt 2.2 is here to further improve the Wayland session introduced in the LXQt 2.1 release with the ability to set the default compositor and the screen locker by distribution or system-wide, improved support for multi-monitor setups by handling screens by names rather than numbers, and support for the latest stable versions of the supported Wayland compositors.

KDE Gear 25.04 brings improved integration with the Orca screen reader to the Dolphin file manager, which also received support for navigating files with the arrow keys and selecting them using Enter to boost productivity, a new icon that features an actual dolphin, the ability to rename tabs, a more compact status bar, a tidier layout, and initial support for right-to-left (RTL) languages.

GNOME 47.6 brings some interesting changes to the Mutter window and composite manager, including a fix for a black screen issue that occurred on multi-monitor setups when using the NVIDIA graphics driver, support for presentation-time version 2, the ability to honor wl_surface.offset on cursor surfaces, and improved support for sharable surfaces when using NVIDIA as the primary GPU.