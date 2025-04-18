news
Debian Developers (or IBM) on Hledger UI Themes and OpenSnitch for a 1.6.8 Release in Trixie
-
Jonathan Dowland ☛ Jonathan Dowland: Hledger UI themes
Last year I intended to write an update on my use of hledger, but that was waylaid for various reasons and I need to revisit how (if) I'm using it, so that's put off for longer.
-
Petter Reinholdtsen: Gearing up OpenSnitch for a 1.6.8 release in Trixie
Sadly, the interactive application firewall OpenSnitch have in practice been unmaintained in Debian for a while. A few days ago I decided to do something about it, and today I am happy with the result. This package monitor network traffic going in and out of a GNU/Linux machine, and show a popup dialog to the logged in desktop user, asking to approve or deny any new connections. It has proved very valuable in discovering programs calling home, giving me more control of how information leak out of my Linux machine.