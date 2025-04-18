Full Steam Ahead with RISC-V and Fedora Linux 42

news

The Fedora RISC-V SIG is excited to share that our RISC-V images for Fedora Linux 42 have landed on-time and without delay! If you’ve been watching our progress over the past few releases, you know that staying on schedule is a big deal, especially given our goals of eventually gaining “primary” status for RISC-V as an available Fedora Linux architecture. Previous RISC-V builds of Fedora Linux were released with a small delay compared to the other architectures, but with Fedora Linux 42, we’re right on track.

Today, we’re announcing the general availability of pre-built Fedora Linux 42 images for all our supported boards, QEMU, and container images. You can read more about these images in our previous post and under the Hardware section of the RISC-V team’s wiki. These non-official images are brought to you by the Fedora RISC-V Community.