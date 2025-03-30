news
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 3.0.3 Improves Limine Bootloader Support
Archinstall 3.0.3 is here to improve support for the Limine bootloader by enabling UKI (Unified Kernel Image) support, placing the Limine configuration and BIOS files in a limine/ subdirectory, creating a proper EFI boot menu entry, add support for using UUID for accessing boot partition if it’s not the same as ESP, and improve Limine without the ‘boot partition unsupported’ message.
This release also consolidates preparations for LVM (Logical Volume Manager) and partitions, replaces the Sway window manager with Hyprland in the profile seat selection, more properly supports FAT12 and FAT16 ESPs, integrates new arguments data structure, adds support for showing device wipe status in the Info section for the partitioning step, and reactors the default partition table.