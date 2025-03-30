Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 3.0.3 Improves Limine Bootloader Support

Peering is a fundamental part of how the Internet works. It allows networks to exchange traffic directly, reducing reliance on intermediaries. This improves performance, lowers costs, and increases network resilience.

Powered by the Linux 6.13 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.03 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series, namely the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 point release, as well as the KDE Gear 24.12.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.12 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.8.3 open-source application framework.

Shotcut 25.03 is here two months after the Shotcut 25.01 release with a bunch of new features like a ‘Text style’ preset to the ‘Generate Text on Timeline’ function in Subtitles, ‘Copy Current’ and ‘Copy All’ options to Filters, vertical and horizontal parameters to the No Sync video filter, and a ‘Toggle Filter Overlay’ option to the Player menu.

Powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series and featuring the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 desktop environment, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2025 ships with a new bootloader, namely Limine, which supports both BIOS and UEFI firmware, along with out-of-the-box support for Btrfs snapshots.

M5Stack has launched the Module LLM Kit, combining the Module LLM and Module13.2 LLM Mate for offline AI inference and data communication. It supports applications like voice assistants, text-to-speech conversion, smart home control, and more.

The Luckfox Pico Pi series consists of four models with a Raspberry Pi SBC form factor, designed for embedded applications. Offering various processing capabilities, connectivity options, and memory configurations, these boards include PoE support and optional 4G connectivity.

TinyBeast FPGA comes in two configurations. The TinyBeast FPGA P features a Mini PCIe interface, providing direct connectivity to industrial sensors and peripherals for embedded systems. The TinyBeast FPGA S offers additional flexibility, requiring a separate carrier board for standalone applications, making it well-suited for edge computing.

news

Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 3.0.3 Improves Limine Bootloader Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 30, 2025



Archinstall 3.0.3 is here to improve support for the Limine bootloader by enabling UKI (Unified Kernel Image) support, placing the Limine configuration and BIOS files in a limine/ subdirectory, creating a proper EFI boot menu entry, add support for using UUID for accessing boot partition if it’s not the same as ESP, and improve Limine without the ‘boot partition unsupported’ message.

This release also consolidates preparations for LVM (Logical Volume Manager) and partitions, replaces the Sway window manager with Hyprland in the profile seat selection, more properly supports FAT12 and FAT16 ESPs, integrates new arguments data structure, adds support for showing device wipe status in the Info section for the partitioning step, and reactors the default partition table.

Read on