news
Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.9.1 Brings New Convergent Web Browser, Linux 6.13
Nitrux 3.9.1 is here almost two months after Nitrux 3.9 and introduces a newer kernel from the Linux 6.13 series, namely Linux kernel 6.13.8, a huge MauiKit, MauiKit Frameworks, and Maui Apps update, the latest and greatest Mesa 25 graphics stack, AMD ROCm open software stack, and a new convergent web browser called Fiery.
This release updates some of the desktop settings to add default configuration files for Bauh, a udev rule for NTsync, module configuration for v4l2loopback, a PipeWire configuration file for wine64-preloade, and module configuration for the NVIDIA graphics driver.