Peering is a fundamental part of how the Internet works. It allows networks to exchange traffic directly, reducing reliance on intermediaries. This improves performance, lowers costs, and increases network resilience.
TinyBeast FPGA comes in two configurations. The TinyBeast FPGA P features a Mini PCIe interface, providing direct connectivity to industrial sensors and peripherals for embedded systems. The TinyBeast FPGA S offers additional flexibility, requiring a separate carrier board for standalone applications, making it well-suited for edge computing.
The Luckfox Pico Pi series consists of four models with a Raspberry Pi SBC form factor, designed for embedded applications. Offering various processing capabilities, connectivity options, and memory configurations, these boards include PoE support and optional 4G connectivity.
M5Stack has launched the Module LLM Kit, combining the Module LLM and Module13.2 LLM Mate for offline AI inference and data communication. It supports applications like voice assistants, text-to-speech conversion, smart home control, and more.
Shotcut 25.03 is here two months after the Shotcut 25.01 release with a bunch of new features like a ‘Text style’ preset to the ‘Generate Text on Timeline’ function in Subtitles, ‘Copy Current’ and ‘Copy All’ options to Filters, vertical and horizontal parameters to the No Sync video filter, and a ‘Toggle Filter Overlay’ option to the Player menu.
Powered by the Linux 6.13 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.03 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series, namely the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 point release, as well as the KDE Gear 24.12.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.12 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.8.3 open-source application framework.
- A Roadmap for a modern Plasma Login Manager
- Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.14, GNOME 48
- Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release for public beta testing, so it’s time to take a look at what to expect from the final release.
- Linux 6.14 Released
- EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.6.5 released
- Galaxy S25 benchmarked running Android 16 (One UI 8.0)!
- Shotcut 25.03 Video Editor Brings New Filters, Smarter UI, and Fixes
- Shotcut 25.03 video editor adds filter overlays, new video modes
- New to Linux? Focus on the Desktop Environment, Not the Distro
- When you're new to Linux, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of distributions (distros) available
- Low-Cost Luckfox Pico Pi Boards Offer Linux Development with Ubuntu Support
- The Luckfox Pico-SDK is primarily developed and tested on the Ubuntu LTS system, with a focus on supporting the Ubuntu 22.04 version
- Free and Open Source Software
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.13.9, Linux 6.12.21, Linux 6.6.85, and Linux 6.1.132
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.13.9 kernel
- Shotcut 25.03 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Various New Features
- Shotcut 25.03 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows written in Qt.
- Games: Immortal Boy, Mini Royale, and More
- How artifacts are signed in Fedora
- For the last few months, one of the things I’ve been working on in Fedora is adding support for SecureBoot on Arm64
- This Week in Plasma: zero VHI bugs and much more
- This week we drilled into the outstanding bug lists, and drove the number of HI and VHI priority bugs down to their lowest ever numbers
- Debian-Based Q4OS Has a New Release
- 10 Unexpected Ways You Can Use Your Android Phone
- LibreOffice Base and Firebird – a special relationship
- The Firebird database is distinguished by its unique features within the LibreOffice Base compatible database ecosystem
- KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13
- KaOS Linux 2025.03 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.
- Stalwart Moves Beyond Email: A Full Collaboration Server Is on the Horizon
- Stalwart open-source mail server is expanding beyond email to become a full collaboration platform with calendaring, contacts, and file sharing support
- Calibre 8.1 Boosts macOS Support, Adds FreeBSD Device Connectivity
- Calibre 8.1 ebook manager adds external cover editing, locks virtual library tabs, and introduces FreeBSD device support
- State of Linux Windowing Systems: Is Wayland Good in 2025?
- The Wayland display server has long been called the way of the future for Linux
- 4 things you should do to make the ultimate Linux gaming PC
- My primary gaming PC runs Linux
- Both Haiku and Linux get new FOSS Nvidia drivers
- Thanks to Collabora's work on Zink and NVK… and indirectly to GPU-maker's FOSS release, too
- against proof of waste
- As web servers get overwhelmed by LLM bots, some operators are resorting to programs that demand visiting web clients to perform some relatively expensive computation to be granted access to the website
- Ubuntu Fixes Wi-Fi Connection Fail at Login Screen
- Ubuntu users frustrated by the inability to connect to a new password-protected Wi-Fi network at the login screen will be pleased to know a fix is rolling out
- "Free" filing should be free as in freedom
- A modern free society has an obligation to offer electronic tax filing that respects user freedom, and the United States is not excluded from this responsibility
- Hyperbola – simple and lightweight Linux distribution
- The Hyperbola Project is a community driven effort to provide a fully free (as in freedom) operating system that is stable
- Lutris 2025 review - Great progress, but the road is still long
- Over the years, many Linux unification gaming platforms have come and gone
- GNOME: #193 Image Loading
- Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 21 to March 28
- PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase and Chief Editor's Desk (New Issue Released)
- Firefox Threatens Suicide, Then Backpedals
- by Paul Arnote (parnote)
- On March 24th, 2025 EmmaDE5 1.04 maintenance and documentation updates
- Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.04 (32 and 64 bits) based on Debian 12.10 Bookworm and the XFCE/LXQt desktop environments
- deepin 25 Alpha Released
- deepin 25 Alpha has enhanced system-level product functionality and personalized management capabilities to provide users with a complete desktop environment
- Release of Flowblade Video Editor 2.20 and Autobase 2.2.0
- Ubuntu-Based Zorin OS 17.3 Is Now Available Targeting Windows 10 Users
- Today, the Zorin OS team announced the release and general availability of Zorin OS 17.3 as the third installment in the latest Zorin OS 17 series of this Ubuntu-based distribution targeting Windows users and Linux newcomers.
- Buzzword-Ready Linux Distributions To Watch in 2025
- powering everything from natural language processing to autonomous vehicles
- State of Linux Windowing Systems: Is Wayland Good in 2025?
- Credible nerd says stop using atop, doesn't say why, everyone panics
- Bad news about the Linux system monitor may be on the way
- GNOME/GTK: Christian Hergert on libdex, Robert Roth on GNOME Calculator, and GNOME Foundation on GUADEC 2025
- Proton VPN in Proprietary Web Browsers Sold as "Privacy"
- LibreOffice 25.2.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 83 Bug Fixes
- The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series with various bug fixes.
- GNU Head, Stallman's katana, and Internet Hall of Fame medal auctioned off to free software community members
- USA (Monday, March 24, 2025) the Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced that...
- Contribute to Fedora 42 KDE, Virtualization, and Upgrade Test Days
- Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
- ReactOS 0.4.15 is Out
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, 3-D Printing, FPGAs, and More
- Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
- openSUSE’s Zypper Package Manager Gets an Exciting New Feature
- Zypper adds experimental parallel downloads and a faster media backend
- Linux for Windows Users? There’s No Such Thing!
- Want Linux to feel like Windows
- These 5 Companies Make Linux-First PCs
- If you want to use a Linux computer, you may assume you need to buy a Windows PC and install Linux on it
- air is a live-reloading utility for developing Go applications
- This is free and open source software
- Games: Warfare Legacy Collection, ENA: Dream BBQ, Geo Mythica, and More
- Announcing Istio 1.25.1 and Neovim 0.11
