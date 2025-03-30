news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2025



Quoting: Shotcut 25.03 Video Editor Brings New Filters, Smarter UI, and Fixes —

Shotcut, one of the most popular free, open-source video editors, has just released its latest version, 25.03, with a number of fixes, improvements, and fresh features.

This new release introduces several noteworthy changes. Notably, users will find a brand-new text style preset in the “Subtitles” > “Generate Text” on the Timeline feature, which promises more professional-looking captions.

Furthermore, copying current or all filters is now possible—thanks to two convenient options called “Copy Current” and “Copy All.” To make workflow more intuitive, Shotcut has added the project’s Video Mode to the window title, along with vertical and horizontal parameters to the No Sync video filter.

Another noteworthy development is the Toggle Filter Overlay function in the Player menu, which enhances on-screen clarity when working with filters.