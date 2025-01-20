Free and Open Source Software
kazv is a convergent Matrix client and instant messaging app.
It uses Qt, a cross-platform application development framework for creating graphical user interfaces, and Kirigami.
This is free and open source software.
timr is a TUI to organize your time: Pomodoro, Countdown, Timer.
[t]imer Check the time on anything you are you doing. [c]ountdown Use it for your workout, yoga session, meditation, handstand or whatever. [p]omodoro Organize your working time to be focused all the time by following the Pomodoro Technique.
This is free and open source software.