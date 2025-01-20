Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI Combines Xeon-E Processor with NVIDIA RTX GPU

VersaLogic Corp. has introduced the Sabertooth AI, a compact and rugged embedded system designed for AI inferencing and high-bandwidth video applications. Featuring DDR4 ECC memory, dual GbE, and support for multiple displays, it delivers high computational performance in a small form factor for industrial and edge computing.

HackCable: USB-C Keystroke Injection Cable with RP2040 or ESP32

Kickstarter recently featured the HackCable, a USB-C cable designed for cybersecurity research and system testing. It resembles a standard charging cable but includes features like built-in Wi-Fi and keystroke injection, providing a discreet and versatile tool for professionals and researchers.

Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.13 include lazy preemption support to simplify kernel’s preemption logic, support for running Linux in protected virtual machines (a.k.a. realm) under the Arm CCA (Confidential Compute Architecture), user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 (ARM64) via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, and split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs.

Ubuntu-Based Rhino Linux 2025.1 Is Out with Linux 6.12, Rhino Stampede, and More

Highlights of Rhino Linux 2025.1 include support for dynamic workspaces in Rhino’s Xfce-based Unicorn Desktop to automatically create new workspaces when applications are opening apps, a new, custom GRUB bootloader theme for a more modern feel, and a new testing meta-package called Rhino Stampede.

Dillo 3.2 Open-Source Web Browser Released to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Dillo 3.2 comes with several new features like initial SVG support for math formulas and other simple SVG images, support for WebP images, and a new scrollbar page navigation mode that lets you read websites as if they’re books by easily scrolling full pages with the mouse.

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 20, 2025

Kodi 21.2 "Omega" - Release

  
Dillo 3.2 Open-Source Web Browser Released to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

  
Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Release of Ghostty 1.0

  
Distrobox 1.8.1: NVIDIA Integration and Zsh Improvements

  
Rhino Linux 2025.1 Brings Dynamic Workspaces, Hello Rhino App

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: CentOS 10 Stream

  
Is Manjaro ARM dead?

  
today's howtos

  
Open Hardware/Retro: Commodore 64, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
Linux 6.1.126

  
Wasting time with inconsistent data

  
This Week in KDE Apps: Usability, accessibility, and supercharging the Fediverse

  
121 packages in Debian mapped to hardware for automatic recommendation

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: OrangePi, Raspberry Pi 4, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Malware in Proprietary Software - 2024 Catch-up

  
Security Holes and Windows TCO

  
Test AlmaLinux 10 Beta With Your Workload Using ELevate

  
Android Leftovers

  
Linux Apps for Chromebooks in 2025: Our Top Picks and Why You Need Them

  
CMYK support in Inkscape could be a game-changer for professional print designers

  
GNU/Linux Applications via Crostini and Flathub

  
today's howtos

  
Hardware: Arduino, Steam Deck, Raspberry Pi

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Salix – Slackware-based Linux distribution

  
Why We Have Essentially Won the Hearing [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
Hardware and Mobile Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast, Lunduke, and GNU World Order

  
today's howtos

  
Events: Daniel Pocock on FOSDEM (Belgium), LSFMM+BPF 2025, and More

  
PostgreSQL Picks: Logical replication, workshop, PostgreSQL JDBC 42.7.5

  
Cinnamon 6.4 Landed in LMDE 6 “Faye”

  
Kodi 21.2 is Out! Significantly Faster Library Scan & Lots of Fixes

  
This Week in GNOME #183 Updated Flatpak

  
Wine, KDE, and Red Hat

  
Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Old Machines, Homelabs, and GNU/Linux

  
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers

  
The Arch Linux Community Survey Results Are Here

  
today's leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Open Hardware and Linux: ESP32, RISC-V, System76, and More

  
today's howtos

  
7 Docker containers that make Linux the perfect OS for a home lab

  
Games Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, GNU/Linux, and GamingOnLinux

  
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Outlook for the new year 2025

  
Red Hat is Promoting LLM Slop (Unethical), Fiscal Bubbles, and Sponsored (Bribed) Press

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Dragora – independent Linux distribution

  
This Week in Plasma: Getting Plasma 6.3 in Great Shape

  
7 Raspberry Pi-Based Laptops and Tablets for Tinkerers

  
5 lightweight Linux distributions that will bring your old PC back to life

  
Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek

  
Bubi at 400 [original]

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Linux Devices and Open Hardware: PocketBeagle, RISC-V, and Nvidia Project DIGITS Running GNU/Linux

  
AlmaLinux and Red Hat Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
GNOME 48 Expands Core Apps With New Audio Player

  
Applications: Jellyfin, syslog-ng, and Best SSH Client for GNU/Linux

  
Microsoft change removed from Linux over Intel CPU issues

  
GNU Project: Guix User and Contributor Survey, FreeIPMI 1.6.15 release

  
Apple Wants People to Use Proprietary Software to Run "Linux"

  
Deepin 25 Preview: A Sleek Redesign with Major Under-the-Hood Changes

  
Today in Techrights

  
