posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 20, 2025,

updated Jan 20, 2025



Quoting: Rhino Linux 2025.1 Brings Dynamic Workspaces, Hello Rhino App —

Over four months after its previous 2024.2 version, the Rhino Linux team has just unveiled its latest release, 2025.1, powered by the latest and greatest kernel, 6.12 LTS, and an impressive list of improvements and fresh features.

If you are unfamiliar with the distro, its main selling point is its approach to providing a rolling-release model, this time based on Ubuntu—something you don’t often encounter in the otherwise rich Linux ecosystem. Plus, their take on the Xfce desktop (Unicorn), Pacstall, Nala on top of APT, etc. Now, back to the topic.

Among the highlights of the new release is the brand-new Hello Rhino application. Written in Rust and built using IcedTK, Hello Rhino offers quick links to essential resources like the Rhino Linux website, blog, Discord community, and documentation.