today's leftovers

I want to build software that empowers people and doesn’t make them feel pressured. I want to build software that solves specific problems. I want to use software that fits in this category, too.

I also want to use software that helps embrace community. I have been delighted by how many interesting conversations I have had with bloggers. I wonder how I can best find new bloggers to follow? I don’t know the answer to this question – blogrolls, webrings, etc. being useful, but only part of the puzzle in my mind.