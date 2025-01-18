today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
Debian Family
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Krita ☛ Krita Monthly Update - Edition 22 | Krita
After taking some time off for the holidays, the team is getting ready to start the year with a new bugfix release. This will contain all the stable fixes from the community bug hunt and more, so stay tuned!
James G ☛ Tools for the next decade of the web
I want to build software that empowers people and doesn’t make them feel pressured. I want to build software that solves specific problems. I want to use software that fits in this category, too.
I also want to use software that helps embrace community. I have been delighted by how many interesting conversations I have had with bloggers. I wonder how I can best find new bloggers to follow? I don’t know the answer to this question – blogrolls, webrings, etc. being useful, but only part of the puzzle in my mind.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Presentation: curl from start to end
On Tuesday January 21st 2025, at 16:00 CET (15:00 UTC) I will do a presentation titled as per above. I have not done this one before.
The talk will be a detailed explainer and step-by-step going through exactly what happens when a curl command line is typed into a shell and the return key is pressed. As the image below illustrates.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Raising the bar: Why differential privacy is at the core of Anonym’s approach [Ed: Another totally absurd PR stunt from Mozilla, which violates privacy, says "we believe that differential privacy offers improved privacy to users while allowing analysis on ad performance". Mozilla is basically committing suicide.]
Continuing our series on Anonym’s technology, this post focuses on Anonym’s use of differential privacy. Differential privacy is a cornerstone of Anonym’s approach to building confidential and effective data solutions. In this post, we’ll explain why we integrate differential privacy (DP) into all our systems and share how we tailor our implementation to meet the unique demands of advertising use cases.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ localwriter: A LibreOffice Writer extension for local generative AI
LibreOffice is a privacy-oriented office suite that runs on your own computer and doesn’t include Hey Hi (AI) features out-of-the-box. But we know that many users are interested in combining Hey Hi (AI) tools with the suite, so we talked to John Balis who is working on a (fully optional!) LibreOffice extension called localwriter.
Programming/Development
Games
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.4 beta 1
Godot 4.4 is on its way! Please lend a hand by testing this beta release and reporting your findings.
