Games: SteamOS, WebScreen, Steam Deck, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Intel and NVIDIA drivers holding back a public SteamOS release, Valve not trying to compete with Windows
During CES, Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais spoke to Frandroid about SteamOS, Steam Deck and more and there's some interesting bits in there about the future. In case you missed it recently Valve announced a public beta of SteamOS is coming as 'SteamOS expands beyond Steam Deck'.
GamingOnLinux ☛ WebScreen is a customizable open source mini-screen that sits on your monitor to show notifications and more
WebScreen is an upcoming mini-screen that can sit on top of your monitor like a webcam, allowing you to customize it to get notifications and all sorts so you don't miss anything while you're busy (like playing video games). It was announced a while ago, which I missed, but the developer emailed over the press details on it recently.
GamingOnLinux ☛ A fresh Steam Deck Verified games round-up for January 2025
If you're in the mood for something new to play on Steam Deck, I've gone through what's been recently Steam Deck Verified by Valve and picked out some good stuff for you. Since they're Verified, they should work great on Desktop Linux too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Impressive colony building sim Songs of Syx is getting ready to leave Early Access with a big new Beta
Songs of Syx is a deep and engrossing colony-building sim from Gamatron AB that has steadily improved with new updates since the 2020 release into Early Access but the 1.0 release is finally approaching. Songs of Syx has full Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Discord screen-sharing with audio on Linux Wayland is officially here
Finally, Discord stable has a new release available, and it officially brings full screen-sharing with audio on Linux with Wayland. Initially arriving in their Canary testing client, and then being pulled due to bugs, it's now officially here.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Positively rated immersive-sim FPS Fortune's Run is on hold as the developer is going to prison
Announced originally during the Realms Deep event in 2021, and later released into Early Access on Steam in 2023, Fortune's Run is a highly rated immersive-sim FPS but now its future is uncertain. The game is playable on Linux with Proton and is rated Steam Deck Playable by Valve.
GamingOnLinux ☛ There goes the weekend - rogue-lite action-RPG Heroes of Hammerwatch II is out now
Developer Crackshell have released Heroes of Hammerwatch II, a rogue-lite action-rpg that offers extensive persistent progression. A follow-up to their 2018 hit that's sure to do well again. You'll need Proton to play this one on Linux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Forest Reigns is a post-apocalyptic FPS set in Paris from former Stalker devs
Forest Reigns looks like a beautiful blend of gameplay with elements of Stalker, Crysis and Fallout wrapped up in a neat package. Announced by Ukrainian studio VG Entertainment, which has former developers from Stalker team GSC Game World. You'll need Proton to play it on Linux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Jan 14th Steam Beta fixes Linux issues, a Steam Deck WiFi crash, View In Library added to Downloads page
Valve released a nice fresh Steam Beta (January 14th) for Steam Deck and Desktop PCs squashing some bugs and adding in some new options.