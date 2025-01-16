posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 16, 2025



Quoting: Tuxedo OS 20250115 launches with KDE Plasma 6.2.5, Vim 9.1, and more —

Founded in 2004, Tuxedo Computers began shipping its devices with the Ubuntu-based Tuxedo OS at the end of September 2022. Unlike Ubuntu, this in-house-developed distro lacks Canonical's Snap package manager, also using its own software repositories, located on servers operated by hosting providers located in Germany. Last but not least, Tuxedo OS is not sending out any data to Canonical or Tuxedo.

Released yesterday, the latest minor update to this German distro brings the current version to 20250115, and its most important change is the update to KDE Plasma 6.2.5, a bugfix patch that was released on the last day of 2024.