Adam Young: Setting column width on Apache default index pages
If you can’t read the text on the default index page of your Apache HTTPD server, you can make it larger with a .htaccess file.
cat .htaccess IndexOptions NameWidth=80
If you put this in the root of the troublesome tree, it will server for that directory and all directories below it.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Setup Remote Logging with Rsyslog on Debian 12
Rsyslog is an open-source logging system daemon that is used to collect, filter, store, and forward log messages of operating systems and applications. This guide will show you how to install rsyslog and set up remote logging on the Debian 12 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Rsnapshot GNU/Linux Backup on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Rsnapshot is a backup utility for Linux-based machines. In this guide, you'll learn how to install and configure Rsnapshot on Rocky GNU/Linux 9 server. You'll also learn how to do an automatic backup with Rsnapshot and Cron.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Supabase (Firebase Alternative) with Docker on Ubuntu 24.04
Supabase is an open-source Firebase alternative built on top of the PostgreSQL database, the world's most trusted relational database. In this tutorial, you'll learn how to install Supabase on Ubuntu 24.04 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Use ClamAV Antivirus on Debian 12
ClamAV or Clam Anti-Virus is an open-source anti-virus and anti-malware toolkit for multiple operating systems. In this tutorial, you'll learn how to install ClamAV on Debian 12 server. You'll also learn how to use 'freshclam' to update your database signatures, how to use 'clamscan' to scan files and directories on a GNU/Linux system, and also learn how to use 'clamav-daemon' for automatic scanning.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Joomla on openSUSE
Joomla is a popular and feature-rich content management system (CMS) that allows users to create dynamic websites and web applications. Known for its flexibility and community-driven support, Joomla provides robust capabilities for building anything from small personal blogs to large corporate websites.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Magento on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Magento stands out as one of the most popular and powerful eCommerce platforms available. It offers unparalleled flexibility for building and managing online stores of virtually any size.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gitkraken on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitkraken on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. GitKraken is a powerful and user-friendly Git client that simplifies version control for developers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Piwigo on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Piwigo is a robust, open-source photo gallery software that allows you to create and manage your own online photo gallery. Whether you’re a professional photographer or someone who loves organizing personal photos, Piwigo offers a flexible and feature-rich solution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on Linux Mint 22 [Ed: Why on Earth are some sites telling GNU/Linux users how to add proprietary spyware that lets Microsoft and the NSA steal all user passwords?]
Microsoft Edge, built on the Chromium engine, has become a popular choice for users seeking a fast, secure, and feature-rich browser. While it’s primarily associated with Windows, Linux Mint 22 users can also benefit from Edge’s capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Canon Printer Driver on Fedora
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Canon Printer Driver on Fedora. Installing a Canon printer driver on Fedora can be a straightforward process if you know the right steps to follow. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the entire installation process, from preparing your system to troubleshooting common issues.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nvidia CUDA on Debian 12
NVIDIA’s Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) is a parallel computing platform and application programming interface (API) model that allows developers to use NVIDIA GPUs for general-purpose processing.
