posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 15, 2025



Quoting: GNOME 48 Expands Core Apps With New Audio Player - OMG! Ubuntu —

Per a recent merge request, Decibels graduates from GNOME Incubator to GNOME Core Apps as part of GNOME 48, making the software something GNOME recommends downstream Linux distributions include to give users a fully-featured GNOME experience.

You may be familiar with or even using Decibels already. I wrote about the app in late 2023, and it’s been available to install from Flathub for almost as long.

For anyone not familiar with it, Decibels is a no-frills audio player designed for the GNOME desktop (but can run on any DE). Its sole purpose is to play back audio files, be it music, podcasts, lecture notes, sound effects, etc.