today's leftovers
Operating Systems
Kernel Space
Kentaro Hayashi: Stick to boot from 6.11 linux-image
Since Dec 2024, there is a compatibility issue with linux-image 6.12 and nvidia-driver 535.216.03.
Bootlin ☛ Bootlin Training: In-person public sessions are back!
Bootlin training courses have long been recognized for their quality and effectiveness. Before the COVID era, we offered in-person sessions either on-site at customer locations for larger groups or as public sessions at our facilities, bringing together engineers from multiple companies. However, with the onset of the pandemic, we transitioned exclusively to online training.
Desktop Environments/WMs
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Clocks mocks
If you’re old enough, you probably remember that there was a meme from the 4.x days is that Plasma is all about clocks.
I’ve started working on some new artwork, and ended up sidetracked spending more time designing fun clocks for Plasma than on what I planned to work on, proving there’s some truth to the meme.
Distributions
HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, December 2024 (ft. Iceweasel)
This report covers hrev58369 through hrev58486.
Iceweasel
The biggest piece of news from last month is the arrival of “Iceweasel”, a web browser built from Mozilla Firefox source code but without any official branding or registered trademarks, in the software depots (for x86_64 only, at the moment.) We’ve been “slow-rolling” the announcements on this one, in part because the browser was quite unstable at first and prone to cause kernel assertion failures on the nightly builds, but after a month of work it’s in much better shape and is relatively stable.
Fedora
Kevin Fenzi: Bits from early jan 2025
Welcome to 2025. It's going to be a super busy year in Fedora land, all kinds of things are going to be worked on and hopefully rollout in 2025. Back from the holiday break things started out somewhat slow (which is great) but already have started to ramp up.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 874
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 874 for the week of January 5 – 11, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ FOSDEM PGDay 2025 - Schedule Posted and Registration Still Open!
FOSDEM PGDay 2025 is just around the corner, and there are still tickets left for an exciting day of Postgres before the main FOSDEM events kicks off. FOSDEM PGDay 2025 is a single-day single-track registered FOSDEM Fringe Event with global experts talking about a wide range of postgres topics. Registration is very affordable, secure your ticket today before they sell out!
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Results from a survey about Writer templates
LibreOffice Writer has long been a trusted tool for users worldwide, offering an open-source solution for documents. But what happens when we take a step back and look at the user experience? How do templates fit into the workflows of users, what makes a great template and where do users want LibreOffice writer to improve?
Licensing / Legal
Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ SFC Files Amicus Brief in Support of Users' Rights under AGPLv3§7
Neo4j had appended the non-free Commons Clause at the end of the the full, unmodified text of the AGPLv3 (including its original preamble) to create what Neo4j dubbed the “Neo4j Sweden Software License”. There was no dispute that the so-called “Commons Clause” was a “further restriction” that could be removed under AGPLv3 §7¶4. But Neo4j had argued (and the lower court agreed) that this right was in conflict with AGPLv3 §10¶3 (which, in part, prohibits licensees from adding “further restrictions”). Neo4j further argued (and the lower court agreed) that since §10¶3 did not mention licensors explicitly, then not only must licensors have the right to add “further restrictions” but this implicit right trumped the licensees' explicit right to remove such restrictions under §7¶4.
