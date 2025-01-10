Linux 6.6.71
Quoting: Linux 6.6.71 —
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.71 kernel.
It's only needed if you could not properly build 6.6.70 as there is a configuration that is pretty common that would fail to build properly. That is now resolved. If you did not have a problem building 6.6.70, no need to upgrade at this point in time.
The updated 6.6.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-6.6.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
thanks,
greg k-h