Auto-cpufreq 2.5 Introduces Fedora 41 Support and Bug Fixes
Quoting: Auto-cpufreq 2.5 Introduces Fedora 41 Support and Bug Fixes —
Auto-cpufreq, a free and open-source automatic CPU speed & power optimizer for Linux, has launched its latest version, 2.5.
Haven’t you heard of it? Well, it’s a great piece of software that dynamically adjusts the CPU governor and frequency settings to balance power consumption, performance, and thermal management based on the system’s current workload and power state.
The release’s highlight is the newly added support for EPB (Energy Performance Bias). This new feature closes a longstanding request by enabling fine-tuned power optimizations according to your specific performance requirements.
In other words, whether you are working on CPU-intensive tasks or just browsing the web, the EPB feature helps strike the perfect balance between energy efficiency and raw processing power.