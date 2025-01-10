Auto-cpufreq 2.5 Introduces Fedora 41 Support and Bug Fixes

The HiFive Premier P550 is a RISC-V single-board computer powered by the ESWIN EIC7700X SoC with a SiFive Quad-Core P550 64-bit RISC-V processor running at 1.4 GHz and an integrated Imagination AXM-8-256 GPU supporting hardware accelerated video encoding up to 8K@25fps, hardware accelerated video decoding up to 8K@50fps, and hardware accelerated AI NPU with ~20 TOPS.

Calibre 7.24 introduces several new features like the ability to create rules to transform e-book series names, which you can experiment with in the Bulk metadata editor and Preferences > Metadata download.

COSMIC Alpha 5 introduces an early version of COSMIC Media Player, which is now the default media player in Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS. System76 says that COSMIC Media Player uses Vulkan for video rendering and Video Acceleration API (VA–API) for video decoding.

Coming two and a half years after Flatpak 1.14, the Flatpak 1.16 release introduces USB device listing, support for KDE search completion, support for compiling Flatpak using Meson instead of Autotools, and support for creating a private Wayland socket with the “security context” extension to allow the compositor to identify connections from sandboxed apps as belonging to the sandbox.

KDE Plasma 6.3 promises new features like the ability to clone a panel, the ability to set keyboard shortcuts to move windows between Custom Tiling tile zones based on directionality, support for remembering the active virtual desktop per activity, revamped Graphics Tablet page in System Settings, and the option to prefer screen color accuracy in KWin.

KDE Frameworks 6.10 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with new features like support for KRunner and KRunner-powered search fields to convert between “rack units” and other units of length, and a new Breeze open-link icon with the typical “arrow pointing out of the corner of a square” appearance.

KDE Gear 24.12.1 is here almost a month after the release of KDE Gear 24.12 to fix a couple of regressions in the Dolphin file manager, fix a crash in the Kleopatra certificate manager that occurred when the output directory for decrypting doesn’t exist, and fix building of the KRDC remote desktop client on Haiku systems.

Tails 6.11 is mostly here to address several critical security vulnerabilities that have been discovered and disclosed by a group of security researchers from Radically Open Security, a non-profit computer security consultancy company.

Raspberry Pi 5 was initially launched at the end of October 2023 in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants, but the people have been asking for a 16GB RAM model and now the Raspberry Pi makers have delivered it thanks to the optimized D0 stepping of the Broadcom BCM2712 application processor in Raspberry Pi 5.