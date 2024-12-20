I had never met Randal Schwartz before, but when I reached out to him about contributing to year 25 of the Perl Advent Calendar, he immediately agreed. This year I wanted to try some new things and Randal suggested giving a Perl-specific talk which he had given once before, but which was lacking in recording quality. This gave Randal a chance to re-record his talk and it gave the Perl communities a chance to watch in real time. We've never before had a video recording as a Perl Advent article, but I believe quite strongly that this is in the spirit of the Advent Calendar project, which is about giving something back. Also, when I mentioned it to Mark Fowler back in October, he didn't object, so I'll take that as a seal of approval.