Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Introducing Rlinguo, a native mobile app that runs R
TL;DR Rlinguo is a groundbreaking mobile application that uses R in the backend to handle its business logic.
Rlang ☛ How to Use complete.cases in R With Examples
Data analysis in R often involves dealing with missing values, which can significantly impact the quality of your results. The complete.cases function in R is an essential tool for handling missing data effectively. This comprehensive guide will walk you through everything you need to know about using complete.cases in R, from basic concepts to advanced applications.
Ruben Schade ☛ How scripting languages present themselves
I just realised I haven’t been to the landing pages of these languages for years. I thought it was interesting how they present themselves.
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ 2024-12-11 [Older] Wide character (U+XXXX) in substitution (s///)
Perl ☛ 2024-12-13 [Older] Cosmoshop supports the German Perl/Raku-Workshop
Perl ☛ 2024-12-12 [Older] This week in PSC (172) | 2024-12-12
Perl ☛ Perl Advent Calendar 2024 - Half My Life with Perl
I had never met Randal Schwartz before, but when I reached out to him about contributing to year 25 of the Perl Advent Calendar, he immediately agreed. This year I wanted to try some new things and Randal suggested giving a Perl-specific talk which he had given once before, but which was lacking in recording quality. This gave Randal a chance to re-record his talk and it gave the Perl communities a chance to watch in real time. We've never before had a video recording as a Perl Advent article, but I believe quite strongly that this is in the spirit of the Advent Calendar project, which is about giving something back. Also, when I mentioned it to Mark Fowler back in October, he didn't object, so I'll take that as a seal of approval.
Python
TecMint ☛ Basics of Pandas: 10 Core Commands for Data Analysis
Pandas is a popular and widely-used Python library used for data manipulation and analysis, as it provides tools for working
