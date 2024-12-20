DXVK 2.5.2 Improves Support for Alpha Protocol, Borderlands 2, and Other Games

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 20, 2024



DXVK 2.5.2 is here to add an implementation of D3D9 shader validation interfaces, which is needed for The Void and several other D3D9 games, add support for VK_FORMAT_A8_UNORM to fix warnings in various games, as well as rendering issues in TopSpin 2K25, and optimize the behavior of disabled clip planes for D3D9 games.

This release also fixes various bugs to improve support for Alpha Protocol, Borderlands 2, Codename: Panzers, Phase Two, and The Sims 2 games. On top of that, it fixes various issues that caused Wine test failures for the D3D8 and D3D9 implementations, and implements some Windows changes.

