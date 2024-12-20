FSF, Fake 'FSF' (FSFE, Sponsored by Microsoft), and Openwashing

What happens behind the technical scenes at the Free Software Foundation (FSF)? The FSF SysOps team consists of two full-time tech team employees and a handful of dedicated volunteers that work to keep our technical infrastructure operational, as well as take on new projects. The FSF SysOps team has worked tirelessly over the past six months to ensure the smooth functioning of the FSF's systems and we will highlight some of the major projects done. From fighting Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks to downsizing our office space, here are some highlights from the last few months.