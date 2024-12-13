pgAdmin, PGDay, PostgreSQL, and PSQL Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v8.14 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 8.14. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 23 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v8.13 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 8.13. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 25 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
PostgreSQL ☛ Greenmask 0.2.0 - 0.2.5 Releases
PostgreSQL database anonymization and synthetic data generation tool
These releases mark major milestones, significantly expanding Greenmask's functionality and transforming it into a simple, extensible, and reliable solution for database security, data anonymization, and everyday operations. Our goal is to build a core system that serves as the foundation for comprehensive dynamic staging environments and robust data security.
These updates introduce new features such as database subsetting, pgzip support, restoration in topological order, and refactored transformers, greatly enhancing Greenmask's flexibility to meet diverse business needs. They also include numerous fixes and improvements.
Greenmask is a powerful open-source utility that is designed for logical database backup dumping, anonymization, synthetic data generation and restoration. It is stateless and does not require any changes to your database schema. It is designed to be highly customizable and backward-compatible with existing PostgreSQL utilities, fast and reliable.
Silicon Angle ☛ New Quest Software updates help accelerate enterprise adoption of PostgreSQL
Systems management, data protection and security software company Quest Software Inc. today announced two updates designed to accelerate the enterprise adoption of the open-source relational database management system PostgreSQL. With the new updates, customers can streamline migrations to PostgreSQL and then optimize its performance and availability.
PostgreSQL ☛ FOSSASIA PGDay 2025
FOSSASIA PGDay 2025 is an event focused on the PostgreSQL database, held in conjunction with the FOSSASIA Summit in Bangkok, Thailand. This event brings together leading companies offering PostgreSQL solutions, organizations leveraging PostgreSQL in-house, and ASEAN-based businesses and government agencies exploring PostgreSQL as a scalable, reliable, and advanced database option.
Building on the success of past PGDays in Jakarta, Hanoi, and Singapore, the 2025 edition is set to bring together 300 database administrators, developers, IT managers, and PostgreSQL enthusiasts to engage with the latest advancements in PostgreSQL technology and practices. This will be an excellent opportunity to learn more about PostgreSQL – the world’s most advanced open-source database. Get connected with like-minded people with an interest in PostgreSQL and open source software in the region.
PostgreSQL ☛ Nordic PGDay 2025 registration open
Nordic PGDay 2025 will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at the Copenhagen Marriott Hotel. It features a full day with a track of PostgreSQL presentations from both Nordic and global PostgreSQL experts. It will cover a wide range of topics of interest. Alongside the main track it will include a sponsor track with presentations showcasing innovative products and services from our partners.
Registration has now opened. Seats are limited so we recommend that you register early if you are interested! There are 30 Early bird discounted tickets available until the 18th of February 2025; grab yours before they run out or the campaign ends.