pgAdmin, PGDay, PostgreSQL, and PSQL Databases

PostgreSQL database anonymization and synthetic data generation tool

These releases mark major milestones, significantly expanding Greenmask's functionality and transforming it into a simple, extensible, and reliable solution for database security, data anonymization, and everyday operations. Our goal is to build a core system that serves as the foundation for comprehensive dynamic staging environments and robust data security.

These updates introduce new features such as database subsetting, pgzip support, restoration in topological order, and refactored transformers, greatly enhancing Greenmask's flexibility to meet diverse business needs. They also include numerous fixes and improvements.

Greenmask is a powerful open-source utility that is designed for logical database backup dumping, anonymization, synthetic data generation and restoration. It is stateless and does not require any changes to your database schema. It is designed to be highly customizable and backward-compatible with existing PostgreSQL utilities, fast and reliable.