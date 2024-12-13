Tracing the FSF's Footsteps

Tux Machines

CentOS Stream 10 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, GNOME 47, and DNF 4.20

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, CentOS Stream 10 introduces Valkey (v7.2) as a replacement for Redis, drops XOrg Server support as Wayland is now used as the default display stack with Xwayland as a compatibility layer for running legacy X11 apps, and GNOME 47 “Denver” as the default desktop environment.

KDE Frameworks 6.9 Released with New Symbolic Icon for Wine, Various Fixes

KDE Frameworks 6.9 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with new features like the ability to convert to and from the CFP franc currency in KRunner-powered searches, a distinct Breeze icon for the Shortcuts page in System Settings, an improved Breeze icon on password dialogs, and a new symbolic icon for Wine.

KDE Gear 24.12 Officially Released, Finally Ports Dolphin to Mobile Devices

Highlights of KDE Gear 24.12 include accessibility and usability improvements for the Dolphin file manager with a revamped main view to work with screen readers, more natural sorting of files, and improved keyboard navigation. Dolphin now also features an overhauled Checksum and Permissions tab in the Properties dialog, and a mobile-optimized interface for Plasma Mobile.

Proton 9.0-4 Adds Total War: Shogun 2 & Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Support

Coming almost three months after Proton 9.0-3, the Proton 9.0-4 release is to add support for even more Windows games, including Total War: SHOGUN 2, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Welcome to Dustown, Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army 2, ScarQuest, and Hard Chip Demo.

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.4

Linux Mint 22.1 is codenamed “Xia” and it’s planned for release near the Christmas 2024 holidays. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 Released with COSMIC Desktop Spin, Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS (built with Clang), OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 is here four and a half months after OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 to switch to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment by default, namely KDE Plasma 6.2.4, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 24.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.8 software suites.

QEMU 9.2 Brings AWS Nitro Enclave Emulation, Many RISC-V Improvements

Coming three months after QEMU 9.1, the QEMU 9.2 release is here to introduce a new “nitro-enclave” machine type for emulating an AWS Nitro Enclave environment and boot from an EIF (Enclave Image Format) file, and to implement a single entry floating-point exception queue for SPARC v7/v8 architectures.

LinuxGizmos.com

M5PaperS3: A 4.7″ E-Ink Display with Touch Support Based on ESP32-S3

The M5PaperS3 is a low-power e-ink development kit built around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller. This lightweight device features a 3.7V 1800mAh LiPo battery and a MicroSD card slot, designed for use in applications such as IoT monitoring, smart home systems, electronic labeling, and data logging.

(Updated) T-Deck Plus: An ESP32 Handheld Device with GPS and LoRa Support

At the core of the T-Deck Plus is the ESP32-S3FN16R8, a dual-core LX7 microprocessor that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The device is equipped with 16MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM. Additionally, the T-Deck Plus includes a Micro SD card slot, allowing for further expandable storage.

Tracing the FSF's Footsteps

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 13, 2024

The FSF's seemingly mundane physical location history offers a glimpse into the organization's growth and tells the story of an important part of the free software movement. Let's follow the FSF''s footsteps through the years.

The FSF emerged on October 4, 1985 during the burgeoning tech revolution. The FSF's mission was clear: grant users the freedom to run, study, share, and modify software. In its early days, the FSF primarily focused on hiring talented programmers to contribute to the GNU Project, an ambitious endeavor to create a completely free operating system. Its mission of free software for all was welcome in the thriving hacker culture at MIT. The FSF's initial headquarters were nestled within the walls of Lisp Machines, Inc. (LMI) at 1000 Massachusetts Ave, a company with deep ties to the local hacker community. LMI generously provided the fledgling FSF with office space, computing resources, and a mailing address, and MIT even supplied desks. While LMI was the first home of the FSF, it would not be the forever home. Once a promising innovation, Lisp Machines faced harsh market realities and went out of business in 1987, leading the FSF to begin the search for a new base.

During and after the relocation to 675 Massachusetts Ave, the FSF remained steadfast in its mission, mailing out tapes of free software and raising funds to support the development of GNU. This period was marked by significant achievements, including the release of GNU General Public License (GPL) versions 1 and 2 in 1989 and 1991, respectively. These licenses became the bedrock of the free software movement, ensuring that software released under their terms would remain free for users to use, study, modify, and share. A year later, in 1992, Linus Torvalds, the creator of the kernel named Linux, decided to relicense his program under the GPL instead of the original nonfree license. This seemingly small act had a profound impact, effectively completing the GNU operating system. The GNU Project, which had been diligently developing a free operating system since 1983, finally had all the necessary components to realize its vision. The dream of using a computer with complete freedom was now a reality with GNU/Linux.

Read on

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.4
The Linux Mint team has now published the ISO images of the beta release of the upcoming Linux Mint 22.1 release, which can be downloaded right now for public testing from the official mirrors.
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!
Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!)
Release of Kubernetes 1.32
new one out
KDE Frameworks 6.9 Released with New Symbolic Icon for Wine, Various Fixes
The KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 6.9 today as a new monthly update to this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt, which provide commonly needed functionality for KDE applications and the KDE Plasma desktop.
Latest 11 from GamingOnLinux
KDE Gear 24.12 Officially Released, Finally Ports Dolphin to Mobile Devices
The KDE Project released KDE Gear 24.12 today, the latest stable version of this open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and the Linux ecosystem.
OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 Released with COSMIC Desktop Spin, Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
The OpenMandriva team released today OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 as the latest snapshot of the “ROME” rolling release series of this Mandriva Linux successor featuring the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.
Miracle-WM 0.4 Enhances i3-IPC Support for Better Integration
Miracle-WM 0.4 Wayland compositor rolls out with i3-IPC support, named workspaces, and better Waybar integration
AlmaLinux 10 Beta Offers Early Access to Key Upgrades
Get hands-on with AlmaLinux 10 Beta, featuring new x86_64_v2 support, top-tier toolsets
 
WordPress 'Dead End' and Drupal 7 Long in the Tooth
Openwashing by Microsoft-sponsored and Microsoft-run OSI, OSI's OpenSource.net Pretends to Still be Active
Kernel Picks: Hans de Goede on Bugs on SFC's Layest Hypocrisy on Inclusion
Red Hat's Latest Promotion of Buzzwords/Hype/Plagiarism and Microsoft Stuff
Bazzite: A Linux Distro Worth Gushing Over
My recent GNU/Linux experience has been pretty awesome thanks to Bazzite. It may represent the frontier of OS experiences.
Mozilla Betrays Privacy Again, Props Up Buzzwords
Tracing the FSF's Footsteps
The FSF emerged on October 4, 1985
pgAdmin, PGDay, PostgreSQL, and PSQL Databases
Google And Samsung Team Up On Android XR Headset To Take On Apple And Meta
Security and Windows TCO
A yearly review – My 53 most favorite apps for Linux for 2024
It’s that time again, the last month of the year. The year 2024 is almost over and a lot has happened
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Olimex, and More
Slimbook Executive, long-term report 7
Lately, my Executive has been misbehaving somewhat. Wait. That's not a correct statement. Let me rephrase it
CentOS Stream 10 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, GNOME 47, and DNF 4.20
The CentOS Project released CentOS Stream 10 “Coughlan” as the latest version of this distribution built by Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) engineers as the major version branch that RHEL minor versions are created from.
5 reasons I want UWB on all Android phones
COSMIC Desktop Proposed as Official Spin for Fedora 42
Fedora (probably) goes COSMIC! There is an official proposal about Fedora 42 Spin, featuring System76's innovative desktop with powerful features
IDAD 2024 - Dec. 20: For freedom, against restriction
Don't let computers go to waste and join us in fighting restriction on December 20 for the eighteenth International Day Against Digital Restrictions Management (IDAD)
Revisited: kew – terminal-based music player
I was planning to write a review of a new release of fooyin
Latest Videos From Invidious: GNU/Linux and More
WWW: curl 8.11.1, WordPress, and Mozilla
GNOME: Tiling Shell Extension, CLI Command Tree, and GAFAM Interns on Shoestring Budget
AnyDesk, Kodi, uCareSystem, and More
today's howtos
RISC-V, Arduino, and More Open Hardware
Raspberry Pi Projects and Hacks
Shallow press releases and parroting from Linux Foundation (some even computer-generated slop!)
Wubuntu: The lovechild of Windows and Linux nobody asked for
Nextcloud Takes on Microsoft, Microsoft Systemd 257 Released in Microsoft GitHub (Proprietary) by Microsoft Staff
'Linux' Foundation Drops Linux Spending to Historic Lows in 2024
Skyrocketing revenue, and no mention of "Diversity" or "Climate Change". Which, for The 'Linux' Foundation, is quite weird.
LWN on Linux 6.13 and Kernel Space Coverage
GIMP 3.0 Release Candidate Is Now Available for Public Testing
The development team behind the popular GIMP open-source image editing software announced today the general availability of the Release Candidate (RC) milestone of the highly anticipated GIMP 3.0 release.
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Google Maps on Android rolls out new colors, but they're still not dynamic
Proton 9.0-4: New Games Supported, Bug Fixes for AMD and NVIDIA GPUs
Proton 9.0-4 update streamlines Linux gaming, brings new game compatibility, fixes crashes
Programming and Systems (Leftovers)
Advanced Weather Companion GNOME Shell Extension
Seeing a “news peg” (as they’re called), I figured I’d use that as motivation to get around to writing about Advanced Weather Companion
Best Free and Open Source Software
Pisi Linux – end-user focused distribution
Pisi Linux is a user-focused distribution developed by the Pisi community
Fedora KDE – powerful Fedora-based operating system
The Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop Edition is a powerful Fedora-based operating system using the KDE Plasma Desktop as the main user interface. It’s an official spin
GNOME 47.2 Officially Released with Various Bug Fixes and Improvements
The GNOME Project announced today the official availability of GNOME 47.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series with more bug fixes and improvements.
Windows TCO Leftovers
Fedora Kinoite 41 review - My first taste of immutability
Here's something I've not done before - I haven't tested an immutable AKA atomic Linux distro just yet
Linux 6.6.65
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.65 kernel
Now available: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Beta
Today, we're excited to invite you to beta-test Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10, the next major version of the enterprise operating system
The end of linux-kernel as free software we trust - war on FOSS revisited
Basically the article aims to help some of you decide on your own when and which kernel is the last “safe” kernel to use
Games: Proton 9.0-4, Cyberpunk 2077, and More
Proton 9.0-4 Adds Total War: Shogun 2 & Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Support
Valve released today Proton 9.0-4 as the latest stable release of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux systems.
South Korean web giant Naver creates its own Linux distro
'Navix' follows OpenELA rules, comes with ten years support, and is already used in production at scale
Scrcpy 3.0 Added Virtual Android Display & Official GNU/Linux Package
Scrcpy, the popular free open-source Android screen mirroring and controlling app, released version 3.0 then 3.0.1 and 3.0.2 with quick fixes few days ago
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Destination Linux, Linux Matters, and What’s in the SOSS?
Fedora Engineering Steering Council (FESCo) Elections
Red Hat Official Communications
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
Databases: EnterpriseDB, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB
QEMU 9.2 Brings AWS Nitro Enclave Emulation, Many RISC-V Improvements
QEMU 9.2 open-source machine emulator and virtualization software has been released today with various improvements, new features, and other changes.
Linux, openSUSE ready for Everyday Users
Most people don’t give much thought to their operating system
It’s Official: Linux Kernel 6.12 Will Be LTS, Supported for “Multiple Years”
Renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today that the Linux 6.12 kernel series has been officially marked as LTS (Long Term Support) on the kernel.org website.
Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller: A change of hats!
I’ve been the Fedora Project Leader for more than ten years
Kaidan 0.10.0: Too Much to Summarize!
Kaidan’s next release with so many features that we cannot summarize them in one sentence
Games: Steam Deck, RPCS3, and More
These are the best smartwatches for Android [December 2024]
Debian-based Window Maker Live 12.8 comes with recompiled packages and GUI enhancements
Integrating Firefox and Thunderbird with GNOME components on top of the Window Maker window manager and a Debian core
Sovereign Tech Agency Injects €562K into Arch Linux
ALPM, Arch Linux's packaging ecosystem, received €562K funding to modernize package creation
Linux Mint Topped DistroWatch’s Rankings
Linux Mint climbs to the number one spot on DistroWatch, unseating MX Linux after five years of dominance in the popular ranking
What will the year 2025 bring for Linux PCs?
What's next for Linux in all its facets in the coming year
Why I Want to See an Official GNOME-Only OS
I've used Linux on and off for years. Most of that time I've used GNOME
Latest COSMIC Desktop Alpha Adds New Options, VRR Support
Development on COSMIC, a new open-source desktop environment created by developers a Linux-based hardware company System76
