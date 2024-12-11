today's howtos
Stephan Lachnit: Creating a bootable USB stick that can still be used as normal storage
As someone who daily drives rolling release operating systems, having a bootable USB stick with a live install of Debian is essential. It has saved reverting broken packages and making my device bootable again at least a couple of times. However, creating a bootable USB stick usually uses the entire storage of the USB stick, which seems unnecessary given that USB sticks easily have 64GiB or more these days while live ISOs still don’t use more than 8GiB.
Peter Czanik: Running a syslog-ng server in WSL [Ed: It is not Linux, it's Windows and an attack on GNU/Linux]
Linux Handbook ☛ Setup Your Own Email Server with Mailcow
Mailcow makes self hosting email server a lot easier. Let me share how I did it in this tutorial.
Emmanuel Kasper: Too many open files in Minikube Pod
Right now playing with minikube, to run a three nodes highly available Kubernetes control plane. I am using the docker driver of minikube, so each Kubernetes node component is running inside a docker container, instead of using full blown VMs.
In my experience this works better than Kind, as using Kind you cannot correctly restart a cluster deployed in highly available mode.